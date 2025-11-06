South African musician King Monada recently celebrated his birthday in style

The Limpopo star penned a sweet message to himself on his special day and paired it with a sleek picture

Many netizens flooded the comment section wishing the star well as he turned a year older

King Monada turned a year older in style. Image: @kingmonadamusic

South African popular musician King Monada has marked yet another year around the sun in style on social media.

The Limpopo-born music producer, whose real name is Khutso Steven Kgatle, announced to his fans and followers on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, that he was turning a year older and was also grateful to the lord for keeping him on earth till this far.

The star, who was ordered to repay R49,000 to Limpopo-based promoter Eric Thoka after he failed to perform again at his event, revealed that he had turned 44 and also penned a sweet birthday message to himself, pairing it with a sleek photograph of him.

He wrote:

"Today I honour how far I’ve come. I am stronger than I was last year☺️❤️happy birthday KiNG 🥂🍾💯 44 is not child's play."

See the post below:

Fans wished King Monada a happy birthday

Shortly after the star announced that he was celebrating his birthday on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with sweet messages as he turned 44. Here's what they had to say below:

mis_foreheadrsa said:

"34 bopapa junior 34 not 44😂😂, anyways happiest birthday to you king."

malatsi_tebogo wrote:

"Happy belated birthday to you my king."

leadership_monhla commented:

"44 years, thank you for the powerful music Warra throughout the years."

deejay_afrika_future1 mentioned:

"Happy birthday to you, we have this beautiful day together."

lhatop_koenaz replied:

"Happy birthday🥳🔥🔥 may the Lord god bless you, it is also my birthday today."

King Monada turned 44 in November 2025. Image: @kingmonadamusic

