Musician Celebrates His 44th Birthday in Style: “I Am Stronger Than I Was Last Year”
- South African musician King Monada recently celebrated his birthday in style
- The Limpopo star penned a sweet message to himself on his special day and paired it with a sleek picture
- Many netizens flooded the comment section wishing the star well as he turned a year older
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
South African popular musician King Monada has marked yet another year around the sun in style on social media.
The Limpopo-born music producer, whose real name is Khutso Steven Kgatle, announced to his fans and followers on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, that he was turning a year older and was also grateful to the lord for keeping him on earth till this far.
The star, who was ordered to repay R49,000 to Limpopo-based promoter Eric Thoka after he failed to perform again at his event, revealed that he had turned 44 and also penned a sweet birthday message to himself, pairing it with a sleek photograph of him.
He wrote:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
"Today I honour how far I’ve come. I am stronger than I was last year☺️❤️happy birthday KiNG 🥂🍾💯 44 is not child's play."
See the post below:
Fans wished King Monada a happy birthday
Shortly after the star announced that he was celebrating his birthday on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with sweet messages as he turned 44. Here's what they had to say below:
mis_foreheadrsa said:
"34 bopapa junior 34 not 44😂😂, anyways happiest birthday to you king."
malatsi_tebogo wrote:
"Happy belated birthday to you my king."
leadership_monhla commented:
"44 years, thank you for the powerful music Warra throughout the years."
deejay_afrika_future1 mentioned:
"Happy birthday to you, we have this beautiful day together."
lhatop_koenaz replied:
"Happy birthday🥳🔥🔥 may the Lord god bless you, it is also my birthday today."
A look at other celebs who celebrated their birthdays in 2025
King Monada isn't the only celebrity who has celebrated their special day this year in style, as Briefly News has previously noted some of those popular people below:
- In May 2025, Ntando Duma's sister, Lady Amar, also celebrated her 32nd birthday in style as she shared a heartfelt message to herself on her special day.
- Former The Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonku Williams celebrated her 46th birthday on 6 August 2025.
- Connie Ferguson is another star who stunned many netizens after they found out that on her birthday in June 2025, she was turning 55, and many have noted that she doesn't look a day her age.
- Another celebrity who doesn't look a day her age is the Boom Shaka group member and actress Thembi Seete. The popular media personality celebrated her 48th birthday in March 2025.
- Popular singer Thabsie also celebrated her 34th birthday in style, with many fans wishing her more blessings and success in the coming future as she turns older every year.
ATTENTION: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Briefly News and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za