Sassa payment dates for December 2025: check your grant schedule

As the festive season approaches, the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is set to make its final grant for 2025. The Sassa payment dates for December 2025 are scheduled early to ensure beneficiaries receive grants before the festive rush. Older persons, disability, and children's grants have fixed dates spanning the first week of December.

Key takeaways

The older persons' grant will be paid on December 2, 2025 ; the disability grant on December 3 ; and the children's grants on December 4, 2025 .

; the ; and the . Sassa grant payment dates are scheduled to ensure beneficiaries receive funds before the holiday season.

The SRD grant is targeted at unemployed and financially distressed South Africans, issuing R370 per month , generally for a period of three months.

South Africans, issuing , generally for a period of three months. There is no official SASSA R700 grant; any mention of such a grant circulating is a scam.

The Sassa grant dates for December 2025 are set for specific grant types to ensure that beneficiaries receive their social grants in time for the holiday season. Here is a detailed breakdown of payment dates and amounts:

Grant Date to be issued Amount Older persons (75 years and older) December 2, 2025 R2,335 Older persons (ages 60 to 74) and disability December 3, 2025 R2,315 War Veterans December 3, 2025 R2,315 Care dependency December 4, 2025 R2,315 Child support December 4, 2025 R560 Foster care December 4, 2025 R1,250 Social relief of distress (SRD) December 24 to December 30, 2025 R370

Exploring the Sassa SRD

The Sassa Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is a financial aid program for unemployed and financially distressed South Africans who are not receiving any other government grants or income. It is provided every month for a maximum of three months. In exceptional cases, an extension for a further three months may be granted.

For 2025, the SRD grant amount is R370 per month. To qualify for SRD grants, you must:

Be a South African citizen between 18 and 60 years.

Unemployed and not receiving other social grants.

Come from a household with a combined income of not more than R350 .

. Losing your job or your income declining as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Sassa double in December?

The South African Social Security Agency will not make double payments in December 2025. Through their spokesperson, Paseka Letsatsi, Sassa has dismissed rumours about double payments, urging beneficiaries to rely on information from their official social media pages. ​He stated,

We appeal to our beneficiaries to only rely on credible sources of information on our official social media pages.

Who is eligible for the Sassa R700 grant 2025?

There is no official SASSA R700 grant in 2025. The Sassa R700 grant being circulated on social media and other platforms is a scam, and Sassa has officially denounced it. The legitimate social relief grant amount for 2025 is R370 per month under the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Trivia

You can check your Sassa status online, via WhatsApp, by phone, SMS, or by visiting their offices in person.

To avoid payment delays, please be aware of expired Sassa cards and bank detail mismatches.

Final word

Sassa payment dates for December 2025 have been officially announced. The set dates offer reliable support ahead of the holidays for millions of beneficiaries. Early payments for major grants ensure financial peace of mind during the festive season.

