Makro showed South Africa that it is worth it to reserve big purchases for the home towards the end of the year

South Africa's cheapest retailer turned its attention to serving tech heads with massive Black Friday deals on electronic equipment

Makro ensured that their sales would be valid for a long time, allowing wiggle room for those who need to budget

The retailer that wears the crown of the country's cheapest grocery store showed that South African people's pockets are their main concern. With Black Friday groceries sorted, Makro spread the magic of specials to the tech section.

Makro’s Black Friday deals on TVs to remain valid for longer. Image: Dean Hutton

Source: Getty Images

Makro's timing for Black Friday 2025 deals on electronic items made it easy for shoppers to follow the golden rule of financial wisdom: make big purchases after planning and budgeting. Makro helped by making Black Friday deals for big tech items last for two months, from 24 October until 1 December 2025.

Financial experts often recommend that planning is necessary before making big purchases, according to global investment banker Wiliam Blair. Makro's two-month-long Black Friday special gives its shoppers the luxury to take their time to get funds together to take advantage of Black Friday.

How long is Makro's Black Friday?

Makro's Black Friday sale extends beyond one month, which typically ends in November for South African retailers. To give most South Africans time to land the deals, some of the Black Friday specials extend to 24 December. Having time to save and buy bigger purchases is a life-changing approach to managing expenses, and Briefly News put together a guide to TVs that may be worth budgeting for during the Black Friday season at Makro.

Makro's most affordable deal is on a Smart TV, with the store shaving off R800, putting it on sale for R2 500. One of Makros' best deals is a TCL 190 cm Google Smart TV on offer from nearly R20,000 to R15,999. Another impressive deal is on a 164 cm high Cent Ultra HD Smart TV that was reduced from R7,999 to R5,999.

Samsung's TVs are on offer for Black Friday, with a 215 cm ultra HD Smart TV that is going from R30,000 to R19,999. Two types of Samsung TVs for sale at Makro were 25% off, including 127 cm and 165 cm screen sizes. The chance to get a TV at a bargain extends all the way until the end of 31 December with Makro.

Samsung TVs are on special at Makro on Black Friday. Image: Jim R. Bounds

Source: Getty Images

How to get a free TV from Makro

If purchasing a brand-new TV is beyond your budget, there is a chance to win a smart TV. To qualify, shoppers simply have to purchase Hisense audio products, which are also on sale during Black Friday.

One of the biggest audio deals includes four types of Channel soundbars with wireless subwoofers, and a speaker on sale for R1,000 less than usual. Makro's most impressive deal on televisions extends to a deal with R18,499 off the QLED 4KTV 215cm TV purchase price, and the deal comes with a free TV worth R3,499.

More Briefly News stories about Makro

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News