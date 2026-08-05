“It’s a Problem”: Foreign Spaza Shop Owners Confronted in KZN After Allegedly Fleeing North West
- A video shared on X showed foreign spaza shop owners who allegedly relocated from Rustenburg to a rural KwaZulu-Natal community after being chased out of the township
- The shop owners were confronted by community members who questioned their presence in the rural area
- The video sparked fierce debate among South Africans about the role of traditional leaders in allowing foreign nationals to settle in rural communities
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A video circulating on X has reignited debate around foreign-owned spaza shops in South Africa. X user @Sello_Libram posted the clip on 4 August 2026, showing foreign shop owners in a rural KwaZulu-Natal community after allegedly fleeing Rustenburg in the North West province.
In the video, community members confront the shop owners, who are said to have relocated from Rustenburg and reopened their businesses in the rural area. The post was captioned: “Foreign spaza shop owners move to rural areas when they are kicked out of townships, instead of leaving the country.”
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Rural areas become new flashpoint
The clip surfaced against a backdrop of widespread anti-illegal immigration protests that have gripped South Africa since 30 June 2026. Operation Dudula-linked demonstrations and community-led actions have seen thousands of foreign nationals repatriated to their home countries, with the South African government accelerating deportation efforts under sustained public pressure.
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What the KZN video suggested was that some foreign nationals, rather than leaving the country entirely, were moving deeper into rural communities to continue trading. Several South Africans online pointed out that this pattern was not new, with some noting that foreign-owned shops had been operating in rural areas alongside those in townships for years.
Watch the video that sparked the debate:
Mzansi reacts to the video
South Africans had a lot to say in the comments:
@LadyMpopi wrote:
“The chiefs in those villages no longer deserve royal titles if they allow this. They are surrendering the community to be drug zombies.”
@baltysb1 said:
“This had nothing to do with selling. The agenda is far bigger than opening a spaza and a hardware store.”
@Moniliawhla asked:
“But why are traditional leaders allowing this? I can’t just go and open a spaza shop in any rural area in South Africa.”
More articles involving spaza shop owners
- Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed the fatal shooting of spaza shop owner Umar on Assegaai Avenue in Bonteheuwel.
- Four Pakistani nationals who owned spaza shops in Tembisa were killed in a shooting in Kempton Park on Saturday evening.
- South Africans were filmed helping a foreign shop owner pack up his spaza shop in Johannesburg.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za