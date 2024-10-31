Alizwa Sikhafungana recently said goodbye to one of her co-stars, Kwanele Mthethwa

The Umkhokha - The Curse actress penned a sweet farewell message after Mthethwa's exit from the show was announced

This comes after the show was rumoured to be coming to an end, and Mzansi felt it was about time

Alizwa Sikhafungana penned a farewell message to Kwanele Mthethwa after she left 'Umkhokha - The Curse'. Images: Instagram/ alizwa_sikhafungana, Twitter/ Kwanele_xx

Alizwa Sikhafungana bid farewell to her Umkhokha - The Curse co-star, Kwanele Mthethwa, after she announced her exit from the show.

Alizwa Sikhafungana pens message to Kwanele Mthethwa

The news of Umkhokha - The Curse cutting off its stars in a short period came as a shock to many fans, including some of the show's cast.

Alizwa Sikhafungana, who plays Gabisile in the famous telenovela, was among many who were taken aback by the news, especially Kwanele Mthethwa's exit.

Sunday World shared Alizwa's farewell message to her co-star, saying she hopes they would cross paths one day:

"Miss you so much, sister. Cannot wait to work with you again."

Mthethwa follows three more actors who left the production under mysterious circumstances.

Briefly News understands that Angel Zuma, Msiza Njapha and Sphelele Luthuli were recently scrapped, leaving fans wondering about the show's future.

Umkhokha - The Curse reportedly comes to an end

It appears that the recent exits of several actors was just the tip of the iceberg after rumours spread that Umkhokha - The Curse was ending.

The famous soapie quickly became a fan-favourite thanks to its talented cast and captivating storylines, but apparently, it's approaching the end of the road.

Briefly News reported that the show would be coming to an end on March 2025 when its current season comes to an end. A source stated:

"The show will end its current season in March 2025 and is yet to be renewed. Barring extenuating circumstances to keep it, the show is done."

