Yoh! South Africa's most-loved TV show, Umkhokha: The Curse, is allegedly faced with a crisis as another actress's character comes to an end.

Actress Sphelele Luthuli exits Umkhokha: The Curse

Bathong, what's going on behind the scenes of Mzansi's fan-favourite telenovela Umkhokha: The Curse as more people are leaving the show this October.

According to ZiMoja, Luthuli was recently let go by the production team shortly after Angel Zuma, Kwanele Mthethwa, and Msiza Njapha were said to be leaving.

A high source in the telenovela production alleged that Luthuli was let go because they didn't know what to do with her character, and another said that this was just an excuse to get rid of her.

The source said:

"How come creatives who get paid to create characters do not know what to do with someone's character? That was just an excuse to get rid of her. Those of us who don't excel at playing the politics were cast aside. Sadly, that's the harsh truth of the South African TV industry. If you focus on your own path and stand up for what you rightfully deserve, you're quickly branded a diva."

Actor Mbuso Khoza set to return to Umkhokha: The Curse

Briefly News previously reported that South African star Mbuso Khoza will return to his most recent role on a popular Mzansi Magic show. South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has once again made headlines after he confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.

Recently, the former Umkhokha: The Curse star was said to return to the show after leaving. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on his Twitter (X) page that the star from KwaZulu-Natal is back like he never left.

