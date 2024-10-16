It seems like Mzansi magic's most-loved show, Umkhokha: The Curse, will be losing more actors soon

Rumour has it that Angel Zuma, Kwanele Mthethwa and Msizi Njapha will be exiting the show

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news on social media

South Africa's most-loved TV show, Umkhokha: The Curse, is allegedly faced with a crisis as some of its stars exit.

Angel Zuma, Kwanele Mthethwa and Msizi Njapha exit Umkhokha

The Mzansi Magic's fan-favourite show, Umkhokha: The Curse, has made headlines once again after it was said that actress Angel Zuma is leaving the show, as announced on social media.

Recently, it was reportedly said that two more actors, Msizi Njapha and Kwanele Mthethwa, are also exiting the show after they were allegedly fired due to their diva tendencies on set.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared reports of the three actors leaving the show on his Twitter (X) pages.

Jabu wrote:

"Confirmed! Msizi Njapha, Angel Zuma and Kwanele Mthethwa will be leaving ‘Umkhokha-The Curse’ Season 2."

See the post below:

He also wrote:

"These are the cast members rumoüred to be leaving ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’ in Season 2.

See the post below:

What you need to know about Umkhoka: The Curse

Actor Mbuso Khoza set to return to Umkhokha: The Curse

Briefly News previously reported that South African star Mbuso Khoza will return to his most recent role on a popular Mzansi Magic show. South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has once again made headlines after he confirmed his departure from Umkhokha: The Curse.

Recently, the former Umkhokha: The Curse star was said to return to the show after leaving. Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald announced on his Twitter (X) page that the star from KwaZulu-Natal is back like he never left.

