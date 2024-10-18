Amapiano star Kabza De Small has been exposed once again on social media by an unknown woman

Private chats allegedly between the woman and DJ circulated online, where he was accused of forcing the lady to terminate her pregnancy

Many netizens flooded the comment section, weighing in on the accusations, and some didn't believe the woman

Kabza De Small was allegedly involved in another scandal. Image: @kabelomotha

The South African Amapiano DJ and producer Kabza De Small has once again made headlines on social media for all the wrong reasons.

Kabza accused of forcing woman to terminate pregnancy

October 2024 is not a good month for the popular Amapiano star Kabza De Small, as earlier on, he was involved in an alleged cheating scandal with another woman.

Recently, the star was exposed again by an unknown woman who allegedly accused him of forcing her to terminate her pregnancy after she told him that she was pregnant with his child. An online user @AkanimiltonM posted a screenshot of the alleged conversation between the woman and Kabza De Small.

The post was captioned:

"Kabza is being exposed this month."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on the accusations

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the allegations against Kabza De Small. Here's what they had to say:

@OL_EYY commented:

"The English from both parties are from one person. No ways they speak the same English tlhe."

@unclescrooch responded:

"Some people will do anything for fame. Everything here is written by the same person."

@Thapi_Tsoku replied:

"Welcome to episode of things that never happened."

@_BlackZA commented:

"That doesn't look true."

@MinnieMvelase replied:

"This girl just needs to be a script writer, there’s some potential there."

@ronaldanele said:

"Scandal after scandal."

