Stellenbosch FC manager Steve Barker has shared the Maroons' transfer plans ahead of the forthcoming 2025-26 Premier Soccer League season.

The Stellies are working on adding new quality players to their squad in the summer after injuries hampered their ambitions this season.

The Maroons lost one of their key players, Jayden Adams, to PSL rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the January transfer window, with others also sidelined due to injuries.

Barker outlines Stellenbosch FC transfer plans

According to iDiskiTimes, Barker shared some of the issues Stellenbosch faced in the ongoing season that led them to make a proper plan ahead of the next campaign.

The South African tactician mentioned how the team struggled after losing Bradley Mojela and Ashley Cupido to long-term injuries.

“We’ve been quite busy behind the scenes,” Barker told the media.

“We’ve got another meeting scheduled for tomorrow morning at 8 to assess our options, plan ahead, and prepare for any scenarios we might face.

“The process is already underway, and while we’re generally satisfied with the squad, it's been unfortunate to lose both Bradley [Mojela] and Ashley [Cupido] at the same time. That’s put a bit of strain on our attacking options.

“We’ve had to adapt—Sanele [Barns] and Andre [de Jong] played in false 10 and false 9 roles, and we pushed Kaka into a central position. We also gave an opportunity to Legger Philander from our DDC side, which is good for development but not ideal when you're short on strikers.

“It’s definitely been a challenging run of games without our main forwards, so yes, we're actively exploring the market and hoping for a productive transfer window.”

Barker also emphasized that the club is evaluating the future of some current players.

“There are contract extensions we need to finalise—or not—and decisions to be made on one or two individuals,” he added.

“That said, we’re pleased with the overall group. It's a solid squad and has shown depth in many areas. The injuries up front just exposed where we’re a bit thin.

“So now it’s about being strategic—structuring the team wisely and making sure any new signings bring real value.”

Stellenbosch FC are working on finishing in the top three in the Betway Premiership this season and could secure a place for continental football next campaign.

Barker reacts to VAR controversy in the CAFCC semis against Simba

Briefly News also reported that Barker shared his thoughts on the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) calls during the Stellies clash with Simba SC in the CAF Conferedation Cup semi-final tie.

The PSL manager claimed the technolody hasn't favoured his team in their recent games.

Source: Briefly News