Barker Reacts to VAR Controversy As Stellenbosch Lose Out on CAFCC Final Spot

Steve Barker has reacted to Stellenbosch FC's defeat to Simba SC in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final this weekend

The South African coach also commented on the Video Assistant Referees (VAR) calls in the return leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban

The Stellies were the only Premier Soccer League team that qualified for the semis in the CAF Confederation Cup, but a South African will be coaching Simba SC in the final

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker has reacted to his team's loss in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final against Simba SC.

The Stellies lost the first leg in Tanzania 1-0 before playing out a goalless draw in the return leg at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon.

There was VAR controversy in the game as the Stellies had one of their goals ruled out due to offside after a review.

Barker reacts to Stellies' loss to Simba, speaks on VAR controversy

In an interview with SABC Sport, Barker admitted that he hasn't had time to rewatch the VAR footage of the game but claimed that the technology hasn't favoured his team recently.

The PSL manager also took time to wish Fadlu Davids and his South African coaching crew all the best in the final.

"Yeah, it’s definitely a tough one to accept," Barker told SABC Sport. "I haven’t had a chance to look at the VAR footage yet."

"I’ve always supported the idea of VAR being introduced in our league, but unfortunately, it hasn’t worked in our favour recently — especially last week. Still, credit to Simba for their performance, and I want to wish Fadlu, Darren, and the rest of the South African team members at Simba the best of luck in the final."

"We gave it everything we had, pushed hard for a goal, and tried to take it to penalties."

Barker also commented on his players' performance in the game and hailed them for their commitment in both legs.

"I can’t fault the players — their commitment and fight were incredible. Yes, the opposition had the better chances overall, but we stayed on the front foot and kept pushing," he added.

"We just couldn’t find that crucial goal. We’ve gone up against some of the biggest clubs on the continent — Simba, Zamalek, Berkane — and I think we’ve proven that we can compete at this level.

"I truly believe we’ve made South Africa proud in our debut Confederation Cup campaign. Our journey ends here, but in many ways, I feel like this is just the beginning of something special."

