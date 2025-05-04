A Super Eagles legend has predicted that Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Stanley Nwabali could end up being one of the best goalkeepers in the Nigerian national team history

The former Real Madrid player claimed the Chippa United goalkeeper has all it takes to become the greatest goalkeeper for the Super Eagles after his consistent impressive performance

The Nigerian international has consistently been linked with the Glamour Boys since his performance for Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early last year

Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoju has tipped Kaizer Chiefs target Stanley Nwabali to become one of the best goalkeepers in Nigeria's football history.

The former Real Madrid star believes the Chippa United goalkeeper has what it takes to achieve this feat in the future, as he is currently an undisputed starter in the Nigerian national team.

The Port Harcourt-born goalkeeper struggled to break into the Super Eagles setup at first, but he was brought back to the national team by José Peseiro and then displaced Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho to become the number one choice for the three-time African champions.

Nwabali has been on Kaizer Chiefs' radar since his world-class performance for Nigeria during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Glamour Boys have struggled to find a good shot-stopper since the departure of Itumeleng Khune. Fiarce Ntwari, who was signed from TS Galaxy, didn't live up to expectations, and the Soweto giants are already considering parting ways with him this summer.

Ex-Madrid star predicts Chiefs target will be one of Nigeria's best

According to iDiskiTimes, Adepoju, in a recent interview, claimed Nwabali could become one of the greatest goalkeepers in Super Eagles history if he continues his consistently impressive performances with the national team.

"Stanley Nwabali has been consistently impressive, and he truly has the potential to become one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the Nigerian national team," said Super Eagles legend Mutiu Adepoju, a key figure in Nigeria’s 1994 World Cup debut and AFCON triumph.

"If he keeps performing at this level, there's no doubt he’ll go down as one of the finest goalkeepers Nigeria has ever produced."

Nwabali given transfer advice amid links with Chiefs

