Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha shares his thoughts on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers match between Bafana Bafana and the Super Eagles

The Nigerian football legend believes the Super Eagles have what it takes to win all their remaining matches in the World Cup qualifiers

South African football fans voice their opinions, weighing in on Okocha’s prediction on the match on social media

Super Eagles legend Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha has shared his prediction for South Africa's clash with Nigeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nigeria are not having a good run in the qualifying stage as they currently sit fourth in Group C with just seven points having won just one match out of six.

Bafana Bafana, on the other hand are experiencing a good run in the qualifiers, they are top of the group with 13 points, with four games remaining.

Okocha predicts South Africa vs Nigeria's clash in WCQ

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Okocha aired his views about his country's clash with Bafana Bafana and believes the Super Eagles still have a chance to qualify for the prestigious competition next year.

Eric Chelle's men will take a trip to South Africa in the next qualifying round of games, and will need a win against Hugo Broos' side if they want to increase their qualification chances.

The former Bolton midfielder admitted that Nigeria need to win all their remaining four matches and thinks the Super Eagles can come to South Africa and get a win.

“If we want to give ourselves any chance of qualifying we have to be thinking of winning all our remaining matches,” the former Paris Saint-Germain FC midfielder said during the interview.

“Of course, Bafana Bafana are top in the group, it will be a difficult game to play but of course, we still believe that we can go there and win.

“If we want to qualify those are the games that we need to win. I believe that we can win there, but it’s definitely not going to be easy.”

Fans react to Okocha's prediction for Bafana Bafana vs Nigeria in WCQ

The Nigerian football legend's prediction for the tie sparked different reactions from South African football fans on social media.

Andriano1511 said:

"Nah Nigeria Don't Even Think About It... We're Not Your Friends!!"

jessicamyen wrote:

"He must wake up I think he is dreaming too much 🤣🤣."

breezerm85 commented:

"Is he aware they may win all stil nt qualify? Or he is naive."

TheronKhos9829 added:

"Not Bafana Bafana perhaps Lesotho or zim."

Lars Windhorst implied:

"The most likeable Nigerian alive."

kolobe_ya_naga reacted:

"Bafana Bafana will also win all their remaining games."

