The 2026 FIFA World Cup faces uncertainty due to a recent policy shift by President Donald Trump, which could affect countries already dreaming of participating in the competition including South Africa

Bafana Bafana are currently leading their qualifying group with 13 points, boosting hopes of securing a World Cup spot for the first time since 2010 when they hosted the tournament

Top sponsors for the biggest football event in the world are currently re-assessing their decision as they are worried about the newly placed policy by the US president

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be hosted jointly by three North American nations, Canada, Mexico and the United States of America, but the biggest football event have been thrown into confusion after the recent policy shift by President Donald Trump.

South Africa are on course to book one of the tickets to the competition next year as the sit on top of their qualifying group with 13 points with four matches still left to play.

The next year's competition will be the first time 48 nations would be participating in it and also the maiden event where a three nation will be the host.

The competition now faces uncertainty after the newly elected president of the US set new tariffs which could affect the sponsors of the event negatively.

The newly approved tariffs would affect the international trade and sponsonships, majorly for companies that are eager to take an advantage of the big market avenue that the World Cup brings to the table.

The United States president's new plan includes steep 25% tariffs on goods from co-hosting nations Canada and Mexico; he also brought in additional tariffs affecting several countries like Vietnam (46%), China (34%), Australia, the UK, and India (26%).

Trump throws 2026 FIFA World Cup into uncertainty

Trump is aiming to "level the playing field" while boosting local manufacturing with a 10% tariff now applying to several other trading partners.

Sports bid strategist John Zerafa shared his thought on the new development in an interview BBC Sports, and claimed brands dropping money for the World Cup will now re-assess their plans to continue with the sponsorship.

"I think some sponsors are now rethinking how they engage with these kinds of deals in the US, especially with the new trade restrictions in place," he said.

"Why would a sponsor invest millions of pounds if it's now difficult or even impossible to sell in the American market?"

Brands like Aramco, Qatar Airways, Lenovo and Hyundai-Kia; especially those that rely majorly on global trade will be affected badly by the new reform.

Even with the ongoing controversy the US president is dedicate to welcome others from all across the world and he's leading a World Cup taskforce to that effect.

Fans react as Trump throws the World Cup into uncertainty

jairo0te said:

"Donald Trump Tries Bullying His Way Into Hosting The 2026 Soccer World Cup. “Why should we be supporting these co."

Raviinagdev wrote:

"Now this tariff tariff seems boring, for us as well as the market."

brezzada reacted:

"Can this man just stop all these things he's doing. He's forcing dominance at this point..."

Nhlanhla commented:

Trump's tariff fight will mess up the world trade, and the world cup is coming next year."

