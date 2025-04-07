Portuguese Manager Ready to Takeover From Broos As Bafana Awaits FIFA's Verdict

A Portuguese manager praises Hugo Broos for his successful work with South Africa, including AFCON qualification and positioning for the 2026 World Cup

The former Togo coach admits that coaching Bafana Bafana would be a privilege if the opportunity arises, but stresses he is not looking to replace Broos soon

He also acknowledges South Africa’s strong team and the high-quality players they have

An experienced Portuguese coach has declared himself ready to take over from Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana's head coach as he has what it takes to take South Africa to greater heights when the Belgian manager leaves the post.

Broos has done well since being named Bafana Bafana's head coach in 2021 and made SA one of the best national teams in Africa.

Bafana Bafana finished third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and would be participating in the next edition in Morocco later this year.

South Africa also top their group in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying stage with 13 points, five points ahead of second place Rwanda.

There are concerns about Broos' future as Bafana Bafana coach as the former Club Brugge manager might decide to quit after the World Cup next year.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Portuguese coach ready to replace Broos

With talks about Broos' future as Bafana Bafana coach still ongoing, there's an European manager who is already eyeing the Belgian's post.

Paulo Duarte, who once coached Togo and Gabon, has come out to offer himself for the Bafana Bafana job if the 72-year-old finally decides to leave.

Duarte in an exclusive chat with GOAL said Broos is one of the coaches he respect so much and acknowledged the job he's done as South Africa men's national team coach.

"Hugo Broos is a manager I have a lot of respect for, and it wouldn't be the right thing to do for me to say that I could replace him," he shared with GOAL.

"Right now, I’m focused on making the right decisions for my career, looking for a solid project that truly motivates and excites me.

"Hugo Broos has done an excellent job with South Africa. They’ve secured their AFCON qualification and are in a strong position for the 2026 World Cup. South Africa will always be a respected side, with players of great quality.

"That said, I can’t deny that if the opportunity to coach Bafana Bafana ever came my way, it would be an incredible privilege."

Bafana Bafana await FIFA verdicts

South Africa are still waiting for FIFA's verdict concerning fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 win over Lesotho in March.

Bafana Bafana are expected to have three points deducted from their points in the qualifying stage if they are found guilty of breaking the world football governing body rule.

The three point deduction could severely impact Bafana Bafana's chances of qualifying for the World Cup in 2026 and sources claim that Broos is considering leaving his role as the team's head coach if they fail to qualify for the tournament.

The Belgian manager is reportedly not happy about the whole incident as it could have been avoided, which has invariably given their bitter rival Nigeria an unfair advantage to catch up with them.

Bafana Bafana move up on latest FIFA ranking

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana move up in the latest rankings FIFA released for the month of March.

South Africa still maintain their position as one of the top 10 national teams in Africa.

Source: Briefly News