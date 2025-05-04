Thembinkosi Lorch scored the winning goal in Wydad’s crucial 2-1 victory over AS FAR, helping close the gap to second place to just three points

Cassius Mailula provided an assist for Samuel Obeng’s opener, showcasing the influence of South African talent in the Moroccan league

Wydad ended a six-match winless streak in the league, despite head coach Rulani Mokwena being on special leave and set to depart the club

Thembinkosi Lorch delivered a match-winning performance on Saturday evening as Wydad Athletic Club secured a vital 2-1 win over AS FAR in the Moroccan Botola Pro Inwi. The former Orlando Pirates star scored the decisive goal in the 67th minute to breathe new life into Wydad’s pursuit of a top-two finish.

Thembinkosi Lorch celebrates after netting the winner for Wydad in a crucial Botola Pro clash. Image: iDiski Times

Cassius Mailula was also instrumental in the victory, providing a crucial assist for the opening goal. The South African forward teed up Samuel Obeng in the 31st minute, giving Wydad an early advantage. However, AS FAR responded after the break, with Abdelfettah Hadraf levelling matters in the 57th minute. With pressure mounting and the stakes high, Lorch stepped up to the occasion. His composed finish restored Wydad’s lead, sealing their first league victory after a frustrating run of six consecutive draws.

Mokwena absent amid imminent Wydad departure

Wydad managed the win without head coach Rulani Mokwena on the touchline. The South African tactician was granted special leave amid reports that he will depart the club at the end of the current campaign. Despite Mokwena's absence, the team produced one of their most spirited performances in recent weeks. The result now sees Wydad close the gap on second-placed AS FAR to just three points. Wydad have accumulated 48 points from 28 matches, while FAR remain on 51 points. With the season nearing its conclusion, the Casablanca-based side are still in contention for a strong finish.

South African stars shine abroad

Lorch’s impressive goal and Mailula’s assist underline the growing impact of South African players abroad. Both stars have adapted well to life in North Africa and continue to deliver on the big stage. Their performances are also likely to boost their chances of future Bafana Bafana call-ups as South Africa prepares for international fixtures. The win comes at a crucial juncture for Wydad, who are aiming to finish the season on a high after an inconsistent run of form. With renewed momentum, the Moroccan giants will be hoping Lorch and his compatriots can maintain their influence in the final stretch of the campaign.

