Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has criticised the centre referee in charge of the Glamour Boys clash with Orlando Pirates in the Betway Premiership this weekend

The Tunisian tactician is not happy with the match official for denying his team a 'c;ear penalty' in the first half of the tie against the Sea Robbers at the FNB Stadium

The former Young Africans manager believed his team would have won the Soweto Derby if the referee had done his job by awarding Kaizer Chiefs a clear penalty

Nasreddine Nabi has called out the match officials in charge of Kaizer Chiefs' 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates in the second leg of the Soweto Derby in the Betway Premiership on Saturday evening.

Amakhosi took the lead in the second minute of the game through Glody Lilepo but were unable to hold on, as Evidence Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng both found the back of the net to give the Buccaneers a deserved win at the FNB Stadium.

It was the Tunisian tactician’s second defeat in the Soweto Derby since joining the Glamour Boys, while Jose Riveiro made history by equalling Stuart Baxter’s record of the most wins in the derby’s history.

The result kept Chiefs outside the top eight on the log, while Pirates closed the points gap between them and league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Nabi Slams Referee for Denying Chiefs a Penalty

In an interview with SuperSport TV, Nabi criticised centre referee Eugene Mdluli for not awarding his team an early penalty when the score was still 1-0.

South African youngster Mbekezeli Mbokazi appeared to have brought down Mduduzi Shabalala inside the box during the first half, but Mdluli dismissed the appeal.

“I wouldn’t say it was a mental issue,” Nabi told SuperSport.

“At 1-0, there was a blatant penalty that wasn’t given. That moment could have changed the whole game in our favour.

"Unfortunately, it came down to personal errors that opened the door for the other side. Honestly, it feels like we handed them the win ourselves.”

Nabi is still struggling to keep Kaizer Chiefs competitive this season, and a place in the top eight no longer looks feasible as their competitors have a better chance of finishing above them.

The former AS FAR Rabat head coach will have another opportunity to make amends when the two Soweto-based teams face off again in the Nedbank Cup final next week.

The Kaizer Chiefs head coach needs to do some things differently when they come up against Riveiro's side next week. They have a chance to win the match, despite not being the favourites on paper.

VAR expert explains how Chiefs were robbed against Gallants

Briefly News also reported that a former FIFA referee and VAR expert has explained how Kaizer Chiefs were robbed in their league fixture against Marumo Gallants.

The Glamour Boys suffered a 2-1 home loss against Gallants but they match should've ended in a 1-1 draw if there was a Video Assistant Referee.

