Thapelo Maseko is attracting transfer interest from a club in Cyprus, potentially opening the door to European football if Mamelodi Sundowns agree to talks

Despite past success and continental accolades, including being named African Football League Player of the Tournament, Maseko has only made 12 appearances this season

A move to Cyprus could see him follow in the footsteps of Bafana Bafana teammate Mihlali Mayambela, who plays for Aris Limassol and competes in the UEFA Europa League

Mamelodi Sundowns winger Thapelo Maseko is attracting interest from Cyprus ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The 21-year-old could secure a switch to Europe, depending on whether Sundowns are open to engaging in negotiations.

Amine Ben Hamida clears the ball from Thapelo Maseko during the CAF quarter-final in Pretoria. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Key role at Sundowns since arrival

Maseko joined the Tshwane giants from SuperSport United two seasons ago in a deal worth over R10 million. He made an immediate impact under then-head coach Rulani Mokwena, becoming a crucial part of the squad. His rise earned him a call-up to Bafana Bafana and a spot in the AFCON 2024 squad that claimed bronze.

AFL accolades and growing reputation

In November 2023, Maseko was voted Player of the Tournament in the inaugural African Football League.This further underlined his potential and reinforced his status as one of the most exciting young South African talents.

Past European interest highlighted

Prior to his Sundowns move, Maseko had interest from Belgian Pro League side KV Westerlo and other European clubs. SuperSport United received offers to send him for assessments abroad but instead sold him to Sundowns. Now, Europe has come knocking again, with Cyprus the latest possible destination.

UEFA Europa league opportunity

If the move materialises, Maseko could join compatriot Mihlali Mayambela in Cyprus. Mayambela has been with Aris Limassol since 2022, competing in the UEFA Europa League. A similar path could raise Maseko’s profile and boost his European prospects.

Formal discussions yet to begin

SABC Sport has learned that an official enquiry has been submitted to Sundowns. However, there are no concrete negotiations at this stage between the involved parties. The final decision rests with the club and the player's ambitions.

Limited game time raises eyebrows

Despite his talent, Maseko has featured only 12 times this season for Sundowns. At times, he has even been deployed in the DStv Diski Challenge to stay match-fit. This limited role could be a motivating factor behind his potential move abroad.

Future hangs in the balance

Whether Maseko remains in South Africa or makes the leap to Europe remains to be seen. More developments are expected once the transfer window officially opens later this year.

Thapelo Maseko battles Mali’s Hamari Traore for possession during a tense Group E clash at AFCON 2024 in Korhogo. Image: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

