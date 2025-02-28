South Africans online had a good chuckle after a Kaizer Chiefs fan showed what he was willing to do to make his team win

The gent posted a video of him conducting a hilarious ritual involving merchandise from Amakhosi

Netizens clutched their bellies from laughter and spoke about who they will support in the upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns

Mzansi couldn't stop laughing at a Kaizer Chiefs fan's attempt to make them win.

Source: TikTok

Never doubt a man's loyalty to his favourite soccer team; even if they disappoint him repeatedly, he will never switch sides. A Kaizer Chiefs fan showed how desperate he was for his team to win, going as far as conducting a side-splitting ritual to make his team win.

Amakhosi for life

TikTokker thato_sergiio shared the clip showing him surrounded by his favourite team's merchandise and candle with a paper that says:

"For Kaizer Chiefs to win."

The short clip ends with him jumping up and down with the lights flashing, hoping the ritual succeeds.

See the silly video below:

Let the games begin

Kaizer Chiefs is set to play against Mamelodi Sundowns this Saturday in the PSL. It's looking seriously rough for the team as they are eighth within the league and are currently sitting at 25 points, while Sundowns leads the pack followed by Amakhosi's famous rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Kaiser Chiefs fans are stuck in an eternal love/ hate with their team.

Source: Getty Images

The team has been having it rough lately, with many fans expressing how disappointed they are with the way they have played. The last time Kaizer Chiefs won a league in South Africa was all the way back in 2015, so the fans have every right to be frustrated with their team. Nonetheless, they remain fiercely loyal.

Some fans in the comments said that even if the team loses, they will always support them no matter what. Even Orlando Pirates fans came through for the golden boys.

Read the comments below:

Tee Waleh Scottish said:

"Even if they loose 10-0 the next game we believe in them, that’s how loyal we are ❤️😭"

masola mentioned:

"As a Chiefs fan I want Sundowns to beat us so that they open gap on our noisy neighbours 🤣"

number 5 commented:

"I'm a buccaneer but I'm nothing without chiefs fans 🤣🤣 I breath because of you..."

Hlangi posted:

"😂😂 I'm starting to ask myself a lot of questions about us Kaizer Chiefs fans... Seems like Mr Motaung did something to us🤣"

wandilemchunu01 shared:

"As a Chiefs fan, Chiefs lose this game😭😭 I can't stand Pirates winning the league😔"

𝕺𝖓𝖗𝖆🤍 said:

"It pains me as a buccaneer to support Kaizer Chiefs this weekend!!😫😫"

bluestray mentioned:

"Being a Chiefs fan is not for the faint hearted😩 But we will forever believe in our team."

Orlando Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng has begun training with Bafana Bafana's CHAN squad despite not playing for the Soweto giants over recent months.

