South Africans showed some national pride when a man living in the UK made a joke about President Cyril Ramaphosa

The gent innocently joked about how he was eating the South African Head of State because of the cupcake he was digging into

Netizens across Mzansi were having none of it and poked fun at how the dude was using an inside joke

A TikTokker by the name osasioo got flamed online by SA after calling President Ramaphosa cupcake. Image: osasioo

Netizens across the country united against a man in the UK for cracking a joke about Cyril Ramaphosa, in a gut-busting display of national unity. The man was holding a cupcake, took a bite, and joked about how he was eating Mzansi's Head of State in the most tongue-in-cheek way.

For king and country

TikTokker osasioo shared the innocent-looking clip that only lasted eight seconds long with a caption that read:

"Don’t be angry guys I’m joking haibo."

The TikTokker in question has amassed a massive South African following with commenters saying the man got too comfortable joking around with citizens.

Watch the clip below:

Joke explained

The man responded to one of the comments and explained why he made the joke. In the clip posted on his account, he mentioned that years ago, South Africans compared him to President Ramaphosa because netizens said he had the same-sized nose. He then said he was eating a cupcake one day and decided to stir the pot by poking fun at Cyril.

Ramaphosa's nickname has grown popular over the years, and the TikTokker wanted in on the joke. Image: Emmanuel Croset

The explanation itself was well received, people finally were able to let loose and laugh with the content creator who admitted that he was playing a dangerous game by poking fun at the man in charge. Nonetheless, South Africans came in droves to defend the Statesman with many repeating the same statement over and over.

Read the comments below:

Rams said:

"It's President Ramaphosa to you only South African's call me Cupcake🙃"

Sanelisiwe Booi mentioned:

"Nah I thought the cupcake thing was a inside joke like just for South Africa and it’s Mr President Ramaphosa."

Koani commented:

"I actually have no idea what this joke is supposed to be but I still giggled because of how menacing this is 😭😂"

lathithaa ilanga ☀️ shared:

"You see what happens when you guys involve people in our family affairs ? 🙍🏽‍♀️"

Izzy😜ྀིྀི posted:

"I laughed with him until I saw the comments and stopped laughing."

Olive Plays said:

"It's Mr President Ramaphosa to you. He is not your friend and you will respect him."

🎀˚‧ºღ𝔸𝕟𝕟𝕖ღº·˚ 🎀 mentioned:

"I like how upset they’re getting 😭😭 I’m translating all their comments lmaooo 😂"

According to the presidency, the South African leader has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the country for a state visit.

