A content creator from Houston, Texas, posted a video addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa about South Africa's land expropriation policies, comparing them to Zimbabwe's land reform

The video features a clip showing Donald Trump criticizing South African leadership before the creator performs a song questioning the expropriation policy

South Africans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions, with many defending the country's sovereignty and rejecting comparisons to Zimbabwe

A US singer and song writer came up with a song about the expropriation act that had many commenting. Images: @dean.chancy

A Texas man has sparked controversy with a video addressing President Cyril Ramaphosa about South Africa's land expropriation policies. Content creator @dean.chancy, a country songwriter and singer from Houston, shared footage showing a farm in the background while criticizing South Africa's approach to land reform.

In the clip, @dean.chancy claims Donald Trump visited a South African farm that:

"Mr. Ramaphosa wants to expropriate without compensation."

The video includes an excerpt of Trump stating:

"South African leadership is doing some terrible things, horrible things," followed by Ramaphosa responding, "Donald Trump must leave us alone."

The content creator then performs an original song directed at Ramaphosa with lyrics questioning the policy:

"Morning Mr. President, thanks for coming to the fall. I try to keep this simple, I know you got a lot of stuff going on, but I keep hearing about this thing y'all call land expropriation. Isn't that the same thing Mugabe used to kill his nation?"

Understanding expropriation

The Expropriation Bill [B23-2020] aims to align South Africa's expropriation laws with the Constitution. Unlike Zimbabwe's controversial approach under Robert Mugabe, South Africa's bill outlines specific processes for expropriation.

According to the bill, expropriation is the compulsory gaining of property by an expropriating authority or an organ of the state upon request to an expropriating authority. The legislation specifies that expropriation can only be done for public purposes or in the public interest, with courts determining fair compensation in disputed cases.

The bill differentiates between public purpose (purposes connected with the administration of laws by state organs) and public interest (including the nation's commitment to land reform and equitable access to natural resources). It's important to note that the Expropriation Bill should not be confused with the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, which specifically addresses expropriation without compensation.

A US man's song on the expropriation act and US-USA relations went viral. Images: @dean.chancy

South Africans react strongly

Many South Africans took to the comment section to express their views on the American's intervention in South African affairs:

@BR!AN🇿🇦 dismissed comparisons to Zimbabwe:

"Lol this is not Zimbabwe and sanctions won't work on South Africa these days the way they did back then😂"

@user8018342099633 claimed:

"No land was ever stolen in South Africa."

@kwa Mighty T🐊 found the video offensive:

"This is very disrespectful, especially to the people of South Africa."

@tjelanki showed support for the current leadership:

"I can't wait to vote Ramaphosa third term🥰"

@kingjeayMageza suggested economic independence:

"South Africa needs to stop exporting our minerals and resources to create jobs in the UK and USA and start producing goods in South Africa."

@Tima_BB questioned the legitimacy of current ownership:

"Where is your title deed for that farm???"

@Zaba Zulu 🇿🇦 worried about potential conflict:

"I still believe that not all Orange people are not like this. They're provoking us and pushing us to civil war."

Briefly News recently reported that Norway's Foreign Minister disagrees with the US stance on South Africa's Expropriation Act, causing division as Secretary Rubio boycotted the G20 meeting, calling SA "anti-American."

