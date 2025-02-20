Norwegian Minister Disagrees With United States Over South Africa’s Expropriation Act, SA Divided
- Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said his country disagrees with the United States of America's stance
- The USA's Secretary of State Marco Rubio boycotted the G20 Foreign Minister’s meeting, saying the country was anti-American
- South Africans are divided by Eide's comments, with some thanking him for showing support for the country
GAUTENG – Norway does not share the same concerns as the United States of America when it comes to South Africa’s Expropriation Act.
That admission was made by the country’s foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, who spoke about Marco Rubio's decision to not attend the G20 Foreign Minister’s meeting. The United States of America’s Secretary of State decided to boycott the meeting, saying that South Africa was anti-American.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also pulled out of attending the G20 Finance Meeting.
Norway happy with government’s explanation for the Expropriation Act
Speaking exclusively to TimesLIVE Premium on 20 February, Eide said Norway found the explanation given about the Expropriation Act was sufficient.
“We have read the explanations the government has given and we find them credible and we do not come to the same conclusion as the US,” said Eide.
Eide says Rubio’s absence was unfortunate
During the interview, the minister added that the US was going about the matter the wrong way.
“I think it's very unfortunate that Rubio is not here. He will miss a good meeting. My view is that coming to a meeting does not mean endorsement of what everybody else thinks. We have meetings also because we disagree,” he said.
Eide’s comments spark mixed reactions online
The Norwegian minister’s comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some thanking him for the support, while others said that Norway was anti-white when it came to South Africa.
Those who supported Norway’s stance
Tama Makhaye said:
“He is correct. History tells us that the EU and the USA never believed in Norway until the discovery of oil in that country. So why should Norway be on the US side on this matter.”
Wanda Dlamini added:
“Thank you, Norway. We see you🙏.”
Skhumbuzo Webb stated:
“The US is busy isolating itself from the world because of their arrogance and controlling mindset. Trump will regret most of his decisions sooner rather than later.”
Steven L Buthelezi explained:
“I'm not surprised by Norway. They were not part of the last colonial powers. All of Scandinavia never really took a direct active part in colonising Africa. They were largely missionaries. And even during apartheid times, they were very much against the Nationalist Party's stance on black South Africans. Sweden even lost their Member of Parliament in the 80s, Olof Palme. The Apartheid government was the number one suspect in this assassination.”
Gert Verdien said:
“We don’t need America. They can take their Agoa and white racists from South Africa.”
Those who were against Norway’s stance
Jorrie Jordaan added:
“All the years Norway was anti-White towards S.A.! No surprise on his attitude.”
Helmut Dorksen said:
“Unfortunately, Norway is insignificant as a market.”
Van Hamilton asked:
Who cares about Norway? Ask them if they are happy with the migrants in their county, causing a large spike in crime there.”
Dazza said:
“It's ok to be wrong Norway.”
SA welcomes Rubio's decision to skip G20
Briefly News reported that South Africans welcomed Rubio's decision not to attend the G20 meetings in the country.
The USA's Secretary of State announced he would not attend the G20 Summit on behalf of his country.
He accused SA of expropriating private property and using the G20 summit to promote solidarity, equality and sustainability.
