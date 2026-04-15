Eyebrows were raised after Khuli Chana's alleged payout from the police shooting was revealed

Social media users were stunned to learn how much the veteran rapper and businessman received from the SAPS over his mistaken identity case

The speculation comes 13 years after the traumatic incident that dominated headlines across the country

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Social media discusses Khuli Chana's alleged payout from his 2013 SAPS shooting. Image: khulichana01

Source: Instagram

Social media is buzzing after the long-standing mystery surrounding Khuli Chana’s legal settlement with the South African Police Service (SAPS) was reportedly brought back into the spotlight.

Eyebrows were raised as details regarding the veteran rapper and businessman’s alleged payout from his 2013 mistaken identity shooting case resurfaced, revisited by famous social media troll ChrisExcel on 15 April 2026, who pulled back the curtain on how much the Hape Le Hape rapper was allegedly awarded by the state.

How much did Khuli Chana receive from the SAPS?

In the early hours of Monday, 28 October 2013, the veteran rapper was driving his BMW when he was shot and wounded by undercover police officers at a filling station in Midrand. The SAPS officers were reportedly monitoring the area for a kidnapper and mistook Khuli’s vehicle for that of the suspect.

Police fired approximately nine shots at his vehicle, resulting in the rapper sustaining injuries in his hand and back from debris, but fortunately, he survived the ordeal.

After a long legal battle, the matter was settled out of court in 2016.

Despite reports that he was awarded R1.8 million, ChrisExcel suggested that the rapper's team demanded R3 million for each bullet shot, and with a total of nine shots fired at him and his car, Khuli allegedly walked away R27 million richer.

Khuli Chana reportedly received R27 million for his mistaken identity shooting incident. Image: khulichana01

Source: Instagram

His case dominated the headlines, sparking national outrage over police brutality and the lack of accountability within the SAPS.

For months, the MotswakOriginator became the face of a movement demanding justice for innocent civilians caught in the crossfire of law enforcement errors. The high-profile incident forced a public apology from the police service.

Now, over a decade later, the narrative has shifted from one of tragedy to triumph, as fans look at Khuli's successful career and family life as the ultimate comeback after a brush with death.

Khuli Chana's alleged payout gets Mzansi talking

This renewed interest in Khuli Chana's traumatic brush with death comes on the heels of his and his wife, Lamiez Holworthy, celebrating their lavish wedding. Social media users humorously considered getting shot themselves if it meant receiving a life-changing payout from the state.

sesoee__ said:

"Each bullet costing the state R3 mil is crazy when you think of it; it should've been more."

itukisep joked:

"Me, with my bad luck, they would kill me with the 1st bullet."

Melo_Malebo admired Lamiez Holworthy:

"And Lamiez has been consistent through everything. She never left his side."

PhaahlaMac12198 joked:

"Now they're eating bullets money."

tempo_mphv said:

"In this economy, I don't mind taking 10 bullets as long as they won't kill me."

Social media discussed Khuli Chana's alleged settlement with the SAPS. Image: khulichana01

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy delivers touching wedding speech

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lamiez Holworthy's touching speech at her wedding.

The media personality reflected on her love story with Khuli Chana and how, after all these years, they were still going strong.

Source: Briefly News