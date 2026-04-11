Award-winning musician Khuli Chana and his partner Lamiez Holworthy have finally tied the knot

The popular couple who began dating in 2018 and had their lobola ceremony in 2019 got married in Mahikeng over the weekend

South Africans on social media commented on their photos and videos from their wedding on Saturday, 11 April 2026

SA comments on a video of Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's wedding in Mahikeng. Image: LamiezHolworthy

Source: Instagram

Metro FM radio personality Lamiez Holworthy and her partner, Khuli Chana, surprised South Africans on Saturday, 11 April 2026, when they secretly tied the knot.

The popular celebrity couple, who frequently serve couple goals with their stunning pictures online, reportedly only invited their family and friends to their wedding.

The popular DJ and the rapper also trended on social media when they vacationed in Portugal.

https://briefly.co.za/entertainment/celebrities/223151-power-couple-khuli-chana-lamiez-holworthy-live-holiday-portugal/

Social media user @Pule_Mapule shared a video of the couple's wedding on his Instagram account on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

BuzzLifeNews shared photos on its X account of the couple's wedding in Mahikeng on Saturday, 11 April 2026.

"After years of preparing and planning for the big day, Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana finally tie the knot. The power couple is currently in the middle of a top-secret, star-studded three-day wedding celebration in Mahikeng, which kicked off on Friday, 10 April, and is set to wrap up on Sunday," said the publication.

Social media users react to the couple's wedding

Ndohh_sbis reacted:

"Posting people's weddings before they post themselves should be a crime."

Nosihle_madondo said:

"It's a stunning dress🔥."

Priscilla_tseletsele responded:

"❤️❤️❤️ I thought they were already married 😍."

zee_jacky replied:

"Niyashada nina I Artemis has landed!"

@shazit1 said:

"Love is beautiful. Congratulations to them."

@destiny_ndlovu responded:

"Congratulations to them. Ohhh my favs congratulations @lamiez_holworthy 😍😍😍😍😍."

@simplyrato wrote:

"Is a wedding, a wedding without Diphala.....ohhh this is so beautiful🥹❤️."

Steph____rae commented:

"Bahle abantu.🔥🔥🔥Haao siyabonga💙💙💙."

Mautlatshego responded:

"They are so beautiful 😍."

@naytholo replied:

"Congratulations to Lamiez and Khuli Chana. Today was their big day."

Matty_____n said:

"Hee o motle Lamiez," 🙌❤️ (Lamiez is beautiful).

@ilovezizo_ commented:

"Were they married already? Kanti, how many times do people get married?"

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

"I thought they were married already. They look nice. Congratulations to them."

@Lu_therive reacted:

"I thought they were already aah, never mind."

@Bhuti_Steve replied:

"So wait, has it been vat n sit till now?"

@seanellys responded:

"Congratulations to them."

@ndgwah said:

"She is beautiful. Congratulations to her."

A video of Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's wedding gets SA talking. Image: LamiezHolworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy, Khuli Chana, and their family live it up in Dubai, SA reacts

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana celebrated the festive season in Dubai, enjoying quality family time away from South Africa.

Celebrity couples like Dr Musa and Liesl Mthombeni and Pearl Modiadie also travelled abroad, with trips to Hong Kong and Colorado, respectively.

Musa Khawula's post about Lamiez and Khuli sparked mixed social media reactions, with fans praising their relationship while referencing past rumours.

Source: Briefly News