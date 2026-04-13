Lamiez Holworthy took social media by storm after footage from her wedding day surfaced online

The media personality's speech to her husband, Khuli Chana, melted many fans' hearts, who couldn't help but admire their picture-perfect union

However, the ceremony was not without criticism, as several users used the opportunity to share savage remarks about the pair's decor and chemistry

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Lamiez Holworthy's touching wedding speech melted hearts on social media. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

Lamiez Holworthy and her husband, Khuli Chana, real name Khulani Morule, recently made things official at their wedding ceremony, but it was the DJ's heartwarming speech that captured hearts across social media.

Held on Saturday, 11 April 2026, the Morules hosted close friends and family members at a stunning ceremony, celebrating their enduring love.

Taking the stage with her hubby in matching blue attire, Lamiez reflected on their journey, emphasising how she now lives "softly" and has no doubt that her husband loves her.

"You put me and our children first. I have no doubt, even in my sleep, that you love me."

With the rapper listening attentively beside her, Lamiez recalled when Khuli paid lobola for her in 2019, just months into their relationship.

She noted that his family initially voiced concerns about the relationship moving too fast; however, seven years later, the couple is still going strong, serving as a living testament to the age-old saying, "when you know, you know."

"Seven years later, we're still married, he still treats me like a queen, and we have a family of our own. And that's how I know that God loves me."

Watch Lamiez Holworthy-Morule's speech below.

Social media gushes over Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy

Fans were moved to tears by Lamiez's touching speech. Nearly two years after facing abuse allegations levelled against her by Musa Khawula, fans were delighted to see the Morules still going strong. Read some of the comments below.

TumiK46521661 said:

"That's so beautiful. The enemy of the people was saying she beats him up. Why are you guys like this? To many happy years together."

thobval wrote:

"A man always knows early on."

Tammy_thee_Godd was moved:

"This is such a beautiful speech."

praisedthembeka added:

"A beautiful wedding they had."

Fans were moved to tears by Lamiez Holworthy's speech at her wedding. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

As more people flooded the comment section, others questioned Khuli Chana's posture during his wife's speech, while others commented on their welcome board, comparing it to a tombstone.

Zwelakhe_ceo asked:

"Is that a tombstone?"

AbednigoMonyai trolled:

"The way Khuli Chana is standing, that’s how I stand when my boss is giving me instructions."

yelcat2 joked:

"I like the tombstone. They can use it to decorate the yard at Halloween."

luvuyongwane said:

"Khuli is standing there like he’s being reprimanded."

Lamiez Holworthy mocks her cheeky lookalike

In more Lamiez Holworthy updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ mocking her doppelgänger.

After her lookalike caused a stir online for insulting fans who pointed out their resemblance, Lamiez took it upon herself to put her in her place with a savage post.

Source: Briefly News