Keegan Gordon bumped into two South African boys and offered them sweet prizes in a Pick n Pay store.

The youngsters were excited to meet the chap and enjoyed the time they spent with him at the shop.

Boys get free food at Pick n Pay

Two South African boys got the chance to meet Keegan Gordon at a Pick n Pay store. The chap often blesses people from Mzansi with amusing prizes and money for just following him on social media.

Gordon offered the two boys a chance to pick a R1000 or a one minute shopping spree. The youngsters chose the shopping spree.

They held tight to the trolley and ran around the store trying to find some of their favourite snacks. One of the boys assured Gordon:

“I’m going to waste your money, I won’t lie.”

Gordon laughed at the numerous boys who collected multiple boxes of pizza, tubs of ice cream, sweets, and more treats. While they were filling up the trolley, Gordon blessed a random person with R1000 just for following him on social media.

The boys bought food valued at a little over R1500 and also received R1000. They were ecstatic about the purchase and thanked Gordon for what he did for them:

“You’re actually such a cool guy.”

SA reacts to boys’ groceries

Social media users were unimpressed with what the youngsters got at the store and commented:

@Swimtiktok said:

“Imagine arriving with sweets and then having the audacity to ask what we are eating tonight.”

@𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐍𝐀𝐏𝐔𝐋𝐀 wondered:

“Where's the meat?”

@KARABO shared:

“I just realised now I’m old, I was shouting for them to go to the meat.”

@Chester commented:

“They better not be asking mom what's for dinner because they will hear, ‘Eat ice cream, ’ but my niece and nephew will do the exact same thing.”

@JessM said:

“These kids annoyed me.”

@Sitha Z🧸 wrote:

“I've been praying I get chosen for something like this.”

@Angelic Taq said:

“When I was a kid, even when we didn't have meat, I would daydream/imagine eating or having all those kinds of nice snacks.”

@Profitsculptor pointed out:

“This reminds me of the kid who filled the trolley with basics for the family. In short, people live different lives.”

