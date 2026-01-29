Actress Connie Ferguson’s Lookalike Goes Viral: “I Thought It Was Her Until I Saw the Badge”
- Netizens have discovered the popular media personality Connie Ferguson's doppelganger
- An online user posted a video of the star's lookalike on social media, which quickly went viral
- Many peeps couldn't help but share how their resemblances are so uncanny after watching the clip
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Yoh, it seems like many celebrities have lookalikes across the country, and the popular actress Connie Ferguson is one of them, as netizens recently stumbled upon her doppelganger on social media.
On Thursday, 29 January 2026, an online user @Moshe_Meso posted a video of the Kings Of Jo'Burg star's lookalike dancing to a gospel song on social media, which quickly went viral and garnered over 14K views.
Watch the clip below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens react to Connie's lookalike
Shortly after the video of Connie's lookalike went viral on social media, netizens couldn't believe the uncanny resemblance as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:
@harleymamly said:
"I thought it was her until I saw the badge."
@Miss_GeeKay wrote:
"I honestly thought it’s her at first glance."
@IrisJulianne commented:
"They look together plus Melita combined."
@Visiswa_Simbi responded:
"She looks like her manyani."
Oprah Winfrey's lookalike has SA buzzing
While many are still stunned by Connie Ferguson's doppelganger, in February 2025, Briefly News had reported that it's not often you see a celebrity lookalike, but one woman who looks like Oprah Winfrey got the attention of South Africans across the internet after a pic of her went viral. The lady can be seen with a winning voucher from Shoprite in hand, and an inquisitive onlooker in the background.
Facebook user Jan Van Potgieter shared the pic online, which drew the attention of hundreds of people. The comments show just how much creativity the woman inspired, with many making remarks about famous lines Oprah has said before.
Ever since her height of popularity in the mid-2000s, Oprah has disappeared from TV screens around the world. Once one of the most successful talk show hosts, she now runs several projects away from the spotlight sometimes.
More celebrity stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality and businesswoman Bonang Matheba always knows how to grab the attention of many fans and followers on social media. She recently became the talk of the town after cute pictures of herself were posted online.
- Popular actress Amanda Manku, popular for playing the role of Lizzy on the telenovela Skeem Saam, is set to take the stand against her father, Captain William Manku, who is accused of murdering her mother and grandmother.
- A Destiny's Child reunion? Yes, please! Fans are crossing fingers after seeing the iconic trio together in some never-before-seen snaps.
- Stars like Emtee, Zee Nxumalo and DJ Maphorisa are among the socialites whose doppelgängers have caused a social media storm and left fans seeing double.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a senior entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2023) with eight years of experience. She is a Journalism graduate from IIE Rosebank College (2018). She started her career in 2018 as a news writer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za