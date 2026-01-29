Netizens have discovered the popular media personality Connie Ferguson's doppelganger

An online user posted a video of the star's lookalike on social media, which quickly went viral

Many peeps couldn't help but share how their resemblances are so uncanny after watching the clip

Yoh, it seems like many celebrities have lookalikes across the country, and the popular actress Connie Ferguson is one of them, as netizens recently stumbled upon her doppelganger on social media.

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, an online user @Moshe_Meso posted a video of the Kings Of Jo'Burg star's lookalike dancing to a gospel song on social media, which quickly went viral and garnered over 14K views.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Connie's lookalike

Shortly after the video of Connie's lookalike went viral on social media, netizens couldn't believe the uncanny resemblance as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@harleymamly said:

"I thought it was her until I saw the badge."

@Miss_GeeKay wrote:

"I honestly thought it’s her at first glance."

@IrisJulianne commented:

"They look together plus Melita combined."

@Visiswa_Simbi responded:

"She looks like her manyani."

Oprah Winfrey's lookalike has SA buzzing

While many are still stunned by Connie Ferguson's doppelganger, in February 2025, Briefly News had reported that it's not often you see a celebrity lookalike, but one woman who looks like Oprah Winfrey got the attention of South Africans across the internet after a pic of her went viral. The lady can be seen with a winning voucher from Shoprite in hand, and an inquisitive onlooker in the background.

Facebook user Jan Van Potgieter shared the pic online, which drew the attention of hundreds of people. The comments show just how much creativity the woman inspired, with many making remarks about famous lines Oprah has said before.

Ever since her height of popularity in the mid-2000s, Oprah has disappeared from TV screens around the world. Once one of the most successful talk show hosts, she now runs several projects away from the spotlight sometimes.

