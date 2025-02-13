Amanda Manku will take the stand against her father, Captain William Manku, who, along with his mistress and another suspect, is accused of murdering her mother and grandmother in May 2021

The suspects face multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and robbery, and have been appearing in the Magatle, Zebediela court

Social media users expressed sympathy and support for Amanda as she seeks justice for her loved ones

Popular actress Amanda Manku, popular for playing the role of Lizzy on the telenovela Skeem Saam, is set to take the stand against her father, Captain William Manku, who is accused of murdering her mother and grandmother.

'Skeem Saam' star Amanda Manku is set to take the stand against her father for killing her mother and grandmother. Image: @amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

Amanda Manku expected to take the stand

Amanda Manku is still fighting for justice following the brutal murders of her mother and grandmother, who were shot dead in May 2021. The actress has previously shared more details about her loved ones' murders on social media.

According to several reports, the actress' policeman father, Captain William Manku, his mistress and another person were responsible for the women 45 and 70 years old's deaths. The suspects have been in and out of the Magatle, Zebediela court on several charges, including two counts of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances and defeating the course of justice.

According to a post shared on X by @sa_crime, Amanda Manku will take the stand against her father in the murder trial. Read the post below:

Fans empathise with Amanda Manku

Social media users showed love to the actress. Many sent her love and strength as she took the stand against her father, who allegedly murdered her mother and grandmother.

@DyaniSivuyisiwe said:

"Aww💔💔.. hope she is doing fine."

@mazet_zet2 commented:

"I remember how heartbroken she was about their passing and how it happened, I pray she receives justice for her mother and grandmother. 🤍"

@DjlebzitoTsm said:

"Must be one of the hardest days of her life...strength to her."

@NkunaTA added:

"I really feel for her, I wonder how she'll look at her father now?....This is a major blow 😳"

Amanda Manku is still seeking justice after her father allegedly killed her mother and grandmother. Image: @amanda_manku

Source: Instagram

Witnesses share chilling accounts in William Manku's court case

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that William Manku appeared at the Polokwane Magistrate's Court this week. This is for the murders of the actress's mother Gladys Manku, and grandmother, Lettie Maphothoma, who was also his ex-wife and mother-in-law.

Four witnesses took the stand during a cross examination and shared the chilling encounters of what happened.

