A viral food challenge took an unexpected turn when one participant found himself in a situation he didn’t plan for after attempting it

What seemed like a fun challenge quickly turned into a stressful moment, leaving viewers divided over what should have happened next

The clip highlighted the risks of viral food trends, especially when things don’t go according to plan

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What starts as fun and confidence can quickly turn into a tough reality check. Viral food challenges often look easy on screen, but the experience can be completely different in the moment. As more people take part, the risks and unexpected outcomes continue to surface. One recent attempt has sparked both laughter and sympathy online.

The picture on the left showed the man washing dishes after failing the hot wings challenge. Image: @swervox3

Source: TikTok

A video shared by @swervox3 on 30 April 2026 showed a man at RocoMamas after failing to complete the popular Fire Wings Challenge. The clip captured the aftermath of his attempt, with the participant unable to finish the meal and reportedly not having enough money to cover the cost.

The man was washing dishes because he failed to handle the heat. The challenge requires one to finish a number of wings in a specific time, and if one fails, they pay the price for the entire meal.

The rules for RocoMamas hot wings challenge

RocoMamas hosts a weekly Fire Wings Challenge every Wednesday at their in-store locations. To win, participants are required to finish 10 extremely spicy wings, a side of fire fries, and a 500ml Sprite within a 10-minute limit. Successful challengers receive the meal for free and may be featured on the restaurant's social media or added to their Hall of Fame. However, those who fail to finish the meal in time must pay R199. The challenge is available while stocks last.

The challenge has gained traction on social media due to its intense heat level, with many participants sharing their reactions online. While some manage to complete it, others struggle with the spice, often experiencing sweating, coughing, or needing to stop midway. User @swervox3 proved just how spicy the wings are by failing to complete the challenge.

The screenshot on the left captured the man washing dishes at RocoMamas. Image: @swervox3

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi laughed at the man washing dishes

i love sleep joked:

“So I can eat for free and just wash dishes to pay. 😁”

Aphiwe Mthiyane’s viral comment captured the moment:

“Alright, danko ma.”

Nokubonga added:

“I trusted you so much. 😭”

Milisa Angel laughed at the sudden change in attitude:

“The respect all of a sudden. 🤣”

Sphathele said:

“The update found me. 😂😂”

Tanya Mitchel commented:

“I knew it. 😂”

MaMa said:

“This will be me on Wednesday. 😭”

Bakwikwi added:

“If I try this, this will be me too. 😂”

T4r.nation joking:

“Washing dishes doesn’t sound too bad now.”

User1236769 saying:

“Imagine losing and then having to wash dishes yoh.”

Aya_aphiwe added humorously:

“Make sure they’re squeaky clean. 🧼😭”

Mali summed it up:

“From winning kota to washing dishes. 😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about RocoMamas

A man attempting the RocoMamas hot wings challenge said the experience left him overwhelmed and needing medical attention.

One brave man decided to test himself against RocoMamas’ fiery wing challenge, but the heat ended up taking over him.

A man from Hamakuya Niani in Limpopo went viral after completing the RocoMamas hot wings challenge with almost no visible reaction, despite its extreme spice level.

Source: Briefly News