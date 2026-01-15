The South African Weather Service raised an alert to Red Level 10 for severe floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga

Forecasts predict a further 100mm to 200mm of rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours

Residents in the affected areas were urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid all travel and not attempt to cross flooded roads or bridges

The South African Weather Service has issued its highest possible alert for Limpopo and Mpumalanga, escalating its warning to a Red Level 10 for disruptive rainfall as flooding in the affected areas worsens.

Warning indicate a severe risk to life

SAWS said the warning indicated a severe risk to life, livelihoods and infrastructure, following days of torrential rain that had already caused extensive flooding across the region. Forecasts predict a further 100mm to 200mm of rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to The Citizen, the weather service identified Maruleng, Ba-Phalaborwa, Nkomazi, the City of Mbombela, Bushbuckridge, Greater Giyani, Greater Tzaneen, Greater Letaba and Collins Chabane as the worst-affected municipalities. The conditions pose life-threatening dangers, including fast-flowing rivers, widespread flooding of roads and bridges, major damage to property and critical infrastructure, displacement of communities, and severe and prolonged disruptions to essential services.

SAWS explained that its warning system categorises alerts by colour and level, with a Red Level 10 combining the most severe colour with the highest alert level. It said this classification signified an extreme threat, with widespread and dangerous conditions expected to cause major damage and possible loss of life. Residents in the affected areas were urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid all travel and not attempt to cross flooded roads or bridges.

Five-year-old child was washed away

Meanwhile, authorities advised motorists to drive with caution on the R36 between Tzaneen town and the Bindzulani and Mokgoloboto areas, where heavy rains have damaged the roadway. They said erosion had affected the left lane, warning motorists to avoid driving on the yellow line. Officials attributed the damage to persistent heavy rainfall that has caused localised flooding in the area.

EWN reported that a five-year-old child was washed away after her mother attempted to escape floodwaters estimated to be about 10 metres high in Limpopo. The child remained missing, while emergency services airlifted the mother to the hospital.

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their thoughts in the damaging rain.

@mcckinley said:

"That's a sign to show that we need high bridges/roads, as we all know that once there's a lot of rain, it becomes impossible to cross from one village to the other, not to mention going to work."

@vaxinyori said:

"The roads are damaged beyond recognition, and our municipalities take their time."

@M_Gee_N said:

"Are we able to harness all this water?"

@vonakalani said:

"Lephalale is flooding. The town that produces 25% of the country’s power."

@M_Khutjo said:

"Underground water replenished."

Heavy rain hits Mpumalanga

