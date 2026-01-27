The remains of Andile Mngwevu have been found in Mozambique, almost ten days after he went missing following floods

City of Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport was last seen on Sunday, 18 January 2026

Mngwevu's vehicle was caught in fast-moving water and washed away in Chokwé, a small town in southern Mozambique

City of Ekurhuleni MMC Andile Mngwevu’s remains have been found in Mozambique. Image: @XFactor079

MOZAMBIQUE – The remains of Andile Mngwevu have been found in the Chokwé Village in Mozambique.

Mngwevu, the City of Ekurhuleni Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Roads and Transport, was reported missing on Sunday, 18 January 2026. The vehicle he and three others were travelling in was swept away by severe flooding in the country.

The Transport MMC’s vehicle was caught in fast-moving water and washed away in Chokwé, a small town in southern Mozambique.

Mngwevu’s remains found in Chokwé Village

According to reports, the remains of the MMC and the people he was travelling with have since been found. The remains were found on 27 January 2026.

Authorities, together with the African National Congress’s Provincial and Regional leaders, are currently engaging with his family.

*This is a breaking news story, and more information will be published as it becomes available.

