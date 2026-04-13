Authorities are planning to revamp Robben Island's former homes on the premises into tourist accommodations for overnight stays

The project will provide a sustainable income for the UNESCO World Heritage Site's preservation

Public opinion on the overnight tourism initiative remains divided among South African social media users

Robben Island will soon be a vacation spot for tourists. Image: Merten Snijders

Source: Getty Images

Known for housing former President Nelson Mandela during his incarceration and other political prisoners, Robben Island will soon house tourists as it revamps its former prison warder homes into welcoming accommodations.

According to the local publication Getaway, the former maximum-security prison located on an island off the coast of Cape Town, Western Cape, authorities are looking to transform the one-day trip into an overnight stay for a more convenient experience. Upgrades have reportedly already begun, with roughly 100 houses being the target. The South African explains that the project will also create a steady source of income to help fund the UNESCO World Heritage Site's continued preservation.

Robben Island is approximately 5.18 km². Image: Charles O'Rear

Source: Getty Images

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More about Robben Island Museum

Established by the Department of Arts and Culture in 1997, Robben Island Museum's website notes that it is a public entity that is responsible for "managing, maintaining, presenting, developing, and marketing" the island as a national estate and World Heritage Site.

It is also tasked with overseeing and maintaining the island's assets, such as the Maximum and Medium Security Prison Complexes, Robert Sobukwe's House, World War 2 memorials, the Nelson Mandela Gateway at the V&A Waterfront, and the ferries transporting visitors and the fleet of buses used, among others.

South Africans have mixed reviews

While some people welcomed the idea, others weren't keen on the historical site having overnight visitors.

Marianna de Villiers wrote in the comment section:

"Good idea."

Fay Ray wrote to the public:

"I wonder what type of person came up with this. Must be a pre-1994 lover, because wow, it's tone-deaf."

Marié Matjé Vink shared their opinion, and a portion of their comment read:

"Is there not a better way to respect this historical site? I am all for updates and bringing more people there to learn and understand South Africa's history. And I am all for tourism and maintaining this destination properly. But turning it into accommodation? This feels strange and out of place."

Jacqueline Steyn suggested for all to see:

"That place should become Cape Town's own Alcatraz and send all gangsters and murderers there."

3 Other stories about Robben Island

In another article, Briefly News reported that nine suspects were arrested following two separate incidents of attempted illegal harvesting of marine life on the popular island.

reported that nine suspects were arrested following two separate incidents of attempted illegal harvesting of marine life on the popular island. A South African lifeguard completed a daring 7km swim early in the morning from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand. The swim, which took one to two hours, received applause from fellow South Africans.

Last year, Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie questioned the number of foreigners hired at Robben Island Museum and wondered how much knowledge they had about South African history.

Source: Briefly News