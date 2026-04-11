The iconic Queen Mary 2 docked at Durban's Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal, bringing 4 500 international tourists to the city's shores

Durban Tourism was on the ground to welcome visitors and coordinate their experience across the city's top attractions

Tour operators helped disperse tourists to popular spots, giving the local tourism economy a much-needed boost

The Queen Mary 2. Images: @eThekwiniM

Source: Facebook

Nerissa Naidoo, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, previously worked as an editor, content creator, researcher and ghostwriter before joining the team.

KWAZULU-NATAL, DURBAN - The city of Durban welcomed 4 500 international tourists on 10 April 2026 when the iconic Queen Mary 2 docked at the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal. This momentous visit marked a grand moment for local tourism.

EThekwini Municipality shared images of the ship's arrival and the buzz of visitors exploring the city on their Facebook page, calling it a grand arrival in Durban.

Queen Mary 2 docks in Durban

Durban Tourism was present at the terminal for a warm and well-organised welcome for the thousands of visitors stepping off one of the world's most famous ocean liners. Tour operators played a big role in getting tourists out and about, directing them to some of Durban's most popular attractions.

The Queen Mary 2 is no ordinary ship. The ocean liner stretches over 340 meters in length and accommodates up to 2,691 guests and 1,173 crew members. It is commonly known as the world's last true ocean liner. It was built specifically to cross the Atlantic in comfort and style. On board, guests can enjoy a spa, a grand library, multiple restaurants and bars and even a kennel facility for travelling pets.

EThekwini Municipality expressed pride in the city's ability to attract global travellers. They noted in their press release that the visit showed how prominent Durban's vibrant culture, warm hospitality and world-class attractions are.

Durban's tourism gets a boost

The arrival of the Queen Mary 2 is an important moment for Durban's tourism sector, bringing thousands of international spending visitors into the city in a single day. With tourists spreading across the many local attractions, the visit gave businesses, tour operators and local vendors a welcome boost.

The Nelson Mandela cruise terminal in KZN. Images: @eThekwiniM

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News