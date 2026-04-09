Wynberg Boys High School Joins 5FM's War Cry Championship With Migos Chant in TikTok Video
- The boys at Wynberg Boys' High gained the internet's attention with a powerful war cry performance inspired by Migos' Slippery song
- The clip was shared on TikTok and placed in the 5FM War Cry Championships, All Boys Category
- Praise and admiration poured into the comment section from users who noted the school's high energy
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Wynberg High is proving why they are legends when it comes to war cries after their powerful performance left many in awe. The clip was shared on 5FM's TikTok page on 8 April 2026, with many eyes glued to the team's spirit and high-energy performance.
The video showcased the boys performing a rendition of Migos' song Slippery while proudly donning their school uniform, demonstrating their unity. Adding to the performance, the boys included marching bass drum sets and sticks adorned in their school colours. A brass instrument could also be heard, contributing to the performance's loud energy.
The 5FM War Cry Championship Competition
Wynberg High School has the opportunity to win R20 000 for their school in the Standard Bank, 5FM War Cry Championship Competition 2026, with the competition officially closing on 13 April 2026. 5FM announced on their TikTok account that Wynberg High brought pure fire and encouraged viewers to vote to see Wynberg Boys' High School crowned the best war cry in Mzansi.
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Watch the TikTok video below:
SA praises the powerful performance by the boys
The clip gained over 100 000 views shortly after being uploaded, attracting widespread attention. Many South Africans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the school's performance. Some credited Maritzburg High as the original creator of the war cry, but many praised Wynberg High for the energy and spirit that they brought to it. Others noted how the instrumentalists were holding the performance together, and some users pointed out the absence of familiar faces as well as the presence of new students at the school.
User @Sdstorms 09 said:
"We want you guys to write the South African FIFA world cup song."
While @ djsw1 replied
"Hands down, you are the winners."
@cold2active commented:
"I wanna be at that school so bad, bro."
And @chuck said:
"The guy with the instruments is seriously cooking!"
User @Hlubi wrote:
"Phakama Wynberg 🤗🫠🥰"
@Lee said
"Wynberg for the win🏆 Berg storm🥳"
And user @phuna stated:
"Credit for creating the war cry is Maritzburg College."
4 Briefly News war cry-related articles
- A group of St Stithians Girls’ College learners impressed South Africans with their energetic and modern war cry entry into 5FM’s championship, earning praise online for their creativity and school spirit.
- A video of learners performing a synchronised blazer war cry captivated South Africans, with many praising the powerful display for its unity and energy.
- Learners impressed SA with an energetic war cry with IShowSpeed, as they combined school spirit with internet culture.
- Learners from Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool Pretoria performed a Bella Ciao-inspired war cry that caught Mzansi's attention and hearts.
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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.
Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.