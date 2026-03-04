South Africans are increasingly trading traditional quick holidays for immersive wine estate escapes that blend luxury, wellness, and storytelling

Industry insights show travellers wanted destinations that combined accommodation, design, and relaxation into one seamless experience

Local wine estates responded by evolving into full-service lifestyle retreats rather than simple tasting venues, but the real shift was not just about wine

The latest travel update reflected a bigger change in how people defined travel, rest, and value for money, and why estates that failed to adapt risked being left behind in a fast-changing tourism market.

South Africans are moving away from traditional quick getaways and structured tour packages, opting instead for immersive wine estate experiences that combine luxury, wellness, and storytelling. According to Times Live, this shift reflects a broader global movement toward slower, design-led travel that prioritises experience over checklist tourism.

The change aligns with Booking.com’s 2024 Travel Trends Report, which identified ’immersive wine country stays’ as one of the top global trends. Travellers are increasingly drawn to destinations that blend accommodation, gastronomy, architecture and wellbeing into one seamless experience rather than separating them into isolated activities.

Jessica Louw, marketing manager of hospitality at Steenberg Farm, told Times Live that wine estates were no longer just places for tastings. She explained that they had transformed into complete lifestyle destinations, where guests could ease into the day with wellness experiences, explore the vineyards and cellars in the afternoon, and enjoy thoughtfully curated dining in the evening. According to Louw, luxury travellers were seeking more than a simple tasting, they wanted an immersive escape where they could truly live well for a few days.

Slow travel reshapes luxury holiday expectation

Internationally, hospitality groups such as Relais & Châteaux have long operated vineyard properties as full-service lifestyle destinations. Estates like Viña VIK integrate art, architecture, wine and landscape into a single design narrative, setting a benchmark for aesthetic coherence and immersion.

Locally, estates such as Steenberg Farm and Lanzerac Wine Estate are evolving beyond tasting rooms. Marketing managers say guests now expect more than great wine. They want unhurried mornings, visible craftsmanship, curated dining and authentic stories that connect them to the land and its people.

To stay competitive, estates are investing in sustainability, staff training, digital booking systems and integrated wellness offerings. The modern traveller, it seems, is no longer just passing through wine country, they are choosing to live in it, even if only for a few days.

People love wine tasting when visiting Cape Town because it offers a relaxed yet memorable experience. The Cape Winelands are known for their beautiful mountain views, endless vineyards, and peaceful surroundings. Visitors enjoy sampling different wines while learning about how each bottle is crafted. Many estates also offer delicious food pairings that complement the flavours perfectly. It is a social activity that allows friends, couples, and families to unwind together. For many travellers, wine tasting becomes one of the highlights of their Cape Town trip.

