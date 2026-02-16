Durban secured 14th position on an international travel list recognising destinations expected to attract global visitors in 2026

Tourism experts say beaches, cultural heritage, and new developments are key factors behind Durban’s inclusion among leading travel hotspots

South African social media users reacted positively after TimeOut shared the news of Durban’s latest global tourism ranking

Durban has been ranked the 14th best place to travel in 2026 after global media brand Time Out released its annual Best Places to Travel list in January 2026.

The KwaZulu-Natal coastal city secured its position among 20 international destinations selected by travel experts and contributors. The ranking places Durban alongside destinations in Canada, Morocco, Brazil and Germany.

According to the publication, the list identifies cities and regions expected to attract global travellers in 2026 based on culture, infrastructure, events, tourism growth and overall visitor experience.

For years, Durban has competed with other South African tourism heavyweights. Cape Town’s mountain views and safari destinations like Kruger National Park have dominated international attention.

Why Durban made the list

Durban’s warm Indian Ocean waters remain one of its strongest draws. The city’s Golden Mile beachfront, particularly the subtropical climate allows for year-round beach activity, unlike colder coastal regions in the country.

A new Club Med beach and safari resort is scheduled to open in 2026 on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. This is expected to attract international visitors seeking combined beach and wildlife experiences. Cruise tourism has expanded following upgrades to Durban Harbour. Passenger arrivals during peak seasons have since increased.

King Shaka International Airport has strengthened connectivity. Several regional and international routes are supporting tourism recovery after pandemic-related travel disruptions.

Mzansi reacts to the ranking

Mzansi welcomed the recognition, describing it as overdue for the coastal city. Others noted that the ranking confirmed what locals had always believed about Durban’s tourism potential.

Gina Gabriel commented:

“Our city has great potential to do much better. We need clean water and maintenance of existing infrastructure. Durban is a beautiful and blessed city.”

Sharmaine Sewshanker said:

“Durban is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Unfortunately, it is poorly run and badly maintained. This city has great potential, but we need to fix what is broken first.”

Arne Leisegang wrote:

“I think Durban is a fantastic location and a lovely beachfront. It also has a long promenade where people can walk, surf or drink coffee. Lovely warm water and weather, world-class game reserves, coastlines and mountains are within reach. But the municipality and crime need to be fixed before it can be a great destination.”

Jay Lindani commented:

“EThekwini Municipality must go to Cape Town CBD and learn how to clean the City.”

Noel Moodley said:

“We need to clean up our city and have more police visible. Then we will attract many tourists, local and overseas. There is much to be done, but it is not impossible.”

