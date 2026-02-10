Global hospitality giant Hilton severed its management agreement with the owners of the Hilton Durban last week, leading to the immediate closure of the five-star property

Guests with existing bookings received electronic notifications that reservations would no longer be honoured under the Hilton brand

The abrupt termination has left Durban without one of its key business and conference hotels, increasing challenges for the city's recovery in events and corporate travel following pandemic shutdowns

The Hilton Hotel in Durban has closed its doors. Image: Kevin Carter

The Hilton Durban, a fixture in the city's hospitality scene since the Mandela era, reopened under the Hilton flag in 2024 following a prolonged closure triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hotel, positioned strategically beside the Durban ICC, had served as a vital hub for conferences, business travellers, and high-end stays. It was reportedly shut down on 5 February 2026.

According to a report by Moneyweb, the hotel's sudden exit from the Hilton portfolio marks the end of nearly three decades under the brand and removes one of the last original Hilton properties in South Africa.

The remaining two, Hilton Sandton and Hilton Cape Town City Centre, had already rebranded years earlier, shifting to NH and Hyatt, respectively.

The hotel's most active social media page, on Facebook, has not yet announced the closure.

Owners' troubled history casts a shadow over closure

Moneyweb reports that the property belongs to African American Properties Hotel Pty, which is part of the UAE-based Bin Otaiba Hotel Group.

The group entered South Africa in 2008 and has built a portfolio including the Hilton Durban, Hyatt Regency Rosebank, Radisson properties, and others.

Many of these hotels fell into disrepair and closed during the pandemic, with the Hilton Durban only reopening after pressure from eThekwini Municipality to avoid potential expropriation.

The closure harms Durban's conferencing ecosystem

Located adjacent to the International Convention Centre, the hotel contributed significantly to Durban's capacity for hosting large events, offering nearly 1,000 rooms in combination with other nearby options.

Hilton had been one of the properties that catered primarily to business travel rather than leisure, making the loss particularly felt in a sector still rebuilding after the double blow of COVID restrictions and the KZN July 2021 unrest.

The closure disrupts bookings, affects local employment, and weakens Durban's competitive edge when pitching for national and international gatherings.

Hilton points to alternatives while the future remains unclear

Since there had been active bookings at the establishment, Hilton had to direct affected guests towards its other properties in the region, including the four-star Garden Inn at Umhlanga Arch.

The Hilton Hotel in Durban was situated adjacent to the ICC. Image: @HiltonDurban

