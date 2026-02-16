A Johannesburg mum shared her family's Durban holiday budget breakdown, showing exactly what they spent on

The family of four stayed at the Elangeni and Maharani hotels for around a week, having fun in the sun and at the beach

Parents thanked her for the detailed breakdown, with many saying they're now motivated to save up and create similar memories

A woman taking a photo on the Durban beach and posing with her family in front of a Christmas tree. Images: @sne_bonani

Source: TikTok

Holidays can feel expensive, but one Johannesburg mum proved you can do Durban properly without breaking the bank. The woman shared the breakdown on her TikTok page @sne_bonani, showing her family's six-night beach getaway on 7 January 2026.

Bonani, who regularly posts about her life with her husband and two kids, decided to help other families plan their own trips. She showed every single expense from their December holiday to Durban's beachfront.

The numbers were eye-opening. Petrol from Johannesburg to Durban cost R2,500. Toll gates added another R668. The biggest expense was accommodation at the Elangeni and Maharani hotels, which came to R9,948 for six nights with breakfast included.

The Durban holiday expenses for family of 4?

The family made the most of free activities. They spent hours at the hotel pool and days at the beach without spending a cent. Lunch, snacks, and dinner for the whole week cost R2,700. A one-hour boat cruise in Durban Harbour was R650. The uShaka Marine World entry for all four of them came to R841, which covered the water park for two adults and two kids.

They explored the beachfront promenade and visited different attractions. The whole trip gave them a proper break from Johannesburg and created memories the kids won't forget.

Her breakdown helped thousands of families get a realistic idea of what they'd need to budget. Some viewers were already planning their own trips, asking questions about booking times and what's included at different attractions.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the Durban family holiday

Parents flooded the comments with gratitude and questions about the trip on TikToker @sne_bonani's lip:

@miss p😍 asked:

"When did u book accommodation coz I'm trying book its giving me 19k for 3 nights, family of 5."

@Moses Ramahlo said:

"You are encouraging me, and everyone who is watching, that life is really good indeed... You really motivated us. This is a very nice thing to watch on social media.. thanks"

@Ntosh gushed:

"Creating memories for your family is the best thing anyone can do, your kids will never forget the vacation 🥰"

@Nthabiseng Molefe shared:

"I pray this year to save enough and take my kids ka December"

@shez4535 questioned:

"Hi, can you please plug about the boat cruise?"

@Zandile Masina asked:

"Sisi, where is this boat cruise? I would like to take my kids too when I go to Durban..."

@Napogadi commented:

"Beautiful, keep it up, fam, there is no price for great lasting memories."

@Mvula Ziyamnetha Khumalo said:

"Creating Beautiful Memories Bafwethu💫"

@KgKg revealed:

"Nna by full force am saving this year, September I am taking my family to celebrate my 50th with me."

A Joburg family of 4 travelling to Durban. Images: @sne_bonani

Source: TikTok

More South African travel experiences

Briefly News recently reported on an American traveller who spent 24 hours exploring Cape Town solo.

recently reported on an American traveller who spent 24 hours exploring Cape Town solo. A Nigerian woman biker shocked social media after riding her motorbike from Lagos all the way to South Africa, revealing how much she spent on fuel.

American streamer IShowSpeed continues talking about his 28-day Africa tour months later, proving the continent left a lasting impression.

Source: Briefly News