A Nigerian woman stunned social media after riding her motorbike from Lagos to South Africa and spending five weeks on dangerous roads and crossing multiple borders

Her daring journey across Africa revealed staggering fuel costs and encounters with strangers on her long-distance solo travel across the continent

The biker’s trip sparked admiration on TikTok, as she pushed limits across Africa’s challenging highways and dangerous roads

A fearless Nigerian woman stunned social media after riding her motorbike all the way from Lagos to South Africa.

The Nigerian woman passed through dangerous African territories to reach Mzansi. Images: @mamaspade10

Source: TikTok

She covered thousands of kilometres across several African countries in just five weeks. The daring solo trip, completed on 2 February 2026, left many across the continent stunned by her courage and determination.

The biker, known online as @mamaspade10, set off from Lagos on her Honda CB500X. She was chasing adventure and pushing her personal limits. She travelled through Nigeria, crossed into Cameroon, and continued through multiple countries before finally reaching South Africa.

The woman documented parts of the experience and showed that African roads are full of kindness and unexpected support, although they are challenging to navigate.

From Lagos streets to African highways

Her adventure began in Lagos before heading towards Shagamu and Ore. From there, she rode through several Nigerian states, including Benin, Asaba, Enugu, Anambra and Abakaliki.

Long queues and paperwork delays at border crossings tested her patience. In some areas, rough roads with potholes forced her to ride at slower speeds. In others, smooth highways allowed her to ride freely for hours. In some small towns, locals welcomed her with warmth. These interactions kept her motivated during the toughest stretches of the trip.

By the time @mamaspade10 arrived in South Africa, her fuel bill alone had reached nearly ₦2 million. She also revealed that the entire journey took five weeks.

See the video below:

TikTok weighs in on the solo ride

Briefly News has compiled some comments from her video below.

@Bigzhima commented:

“This lady is gradually making it easier to travel to other countries by road, but it will take time for people to start following her steps.”

@Tebogo Dlamini wrote:

“I thought it was only Kenyans who could do such a road trip to Mzansi since they don't require any visas. I am sure a lot of paperwork was required.😅”

@Omolade said:

“So you rode a bike from Lagos all the way to South Africa? Like seriously, riding a bike?😳”

@King solo commented:

“I thought there was no connecting road to South Africa?”

@AMB SIR GK🦁🇲🇾🇹🇷 said:

“If you ever decide to go to Canada, I will follow you.😑”

A screenshot of her video showing her cross a bridge. Image: @mamaspade10

Source: TikTok

More travel articles

Briefly News previously reported that two stylish South African besties captured Mzansi’s attention after sharing their spontaneous and luxurious European getaway, which has social media buzzing.

previously reported that two stylish South African besties captured Mzansi’s attention after sharing their spontaneous and luxurious European getaway, which has social media buzzing. A French man’s story touched the hearts of thousands after he reportedly travelled to West Africa to find the woman who raised him decades ago.

Travel content creator Chad Nathan's video about his amusing airport bribe experience went viral.

Source: Briefly News