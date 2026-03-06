The official TikTok page of Akademia shared an update on the construction of a massive new private Afrikaans university campus

The R3.2 billion project's construction continues as it will eventually accommodate thousands of SA students

South Africans in the comments were very supportive, with many saying the project gives them hope for the future of education in the country

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The directing manager of Akademia on the left, and a construction vehicle on the right. Images: @onsakademia

Source: TikTok

Marthinus Visser, the Managing Director of Akademia, shared recent news on 2 January 2026 from the construction site of what will become one of South Africa's most ambitious private education projects. Standing on the green farm land in Pretoria East, he said:

"We are now starting with the construction of this world-class campus. We do not only want to build this campus, but we want to be builders of hope."

The clip was shared on the official @onsakademia TikTok page and gave followers a real look at the project. The Akademia campus is being developed in the Mooiplaats area near Boschkop Road in Pretoria East, about eight kilometres from the Solomon Mahlangu and Lynnwood interchange. The site covers 220 hectares and is being built by Kanton.

According to MyBroadband, the project was handed over to main contractors JC van der Linde and Venter Bouers on 12 January 2026. It will be completed in two phases. The first phase, valued at R1.8 billion, will include lecture halls, laboratories, research spaces and residences for 750 students. This phase is expected to be completed by November 2027, ready for the 2028 academic year.

The second phase will follow after the campus opens and will include a 2,500-square-metre student centre, an amphitheatre for 1,500 people, a chapel plaza with gardens and water canals, sports facilities and enough beds for 1,500 students in total. Kanton director Henk Schalekamp recently confirmed that the project is on schedule. One of the first big tasks was moving a massive amount of soil across the site.

All about Akademia

Akademia was founded in 2012 and currently offers 20 degrees, certificates and diplomas across five faculties. These degrees are all recognised by the Department of Higher Education. It already has two smaller campuses in Pretoria and recently opened a third in Paarl in the Western Cape.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA applauds the R3.2 billion Afrikaans university

Netizens shared their love and praise on the TikTok page @onsakademia for the new Afrikaans institution being built:

@Nolene Williams asked:

"Can my child come 🥺?"

@user9934401436458 said:

"Good luck and blessings to you! Thank you for the hard work and effort for our people and our language! Hopefully my sons will see you one day 👍"

@George shared:

"Best institution! 2nd year LLB after-hours student, and I must say Akademia is TOPS!"

@Netta said:

"This is wonderful 🥰 Thank you, thank you, that's all one can say."

@Carin expressed:

"I'm so grateful that our children can have hope for a quality education again!!! 💕💕"

@Charls added:

"Very proud of you, we give our Father the honour and praise."

@user8816160339854 wrote:

"We pray for you..."

@edwardoageng said:

"Respect 🫡"

More on South African education institutions

Briefly News reported on Unisa students being caught using AI in their exams, and the consequences they face are far more serious than expected.

reported on Unisa students being caught using AI in their exams, and the consequences they face are far more serious than expected. A full scholarship programme opened applications for South African learners, and the life-changing opportunity is getting increasing interest.

South Africans were divided when a new university worth billions was first announced, sparking a very interesting debate.

Source: Briefly News