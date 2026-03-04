Two South African girls from Cape Town and Johannesburg are among over 100 students worldwide who have already benefited from the fully funded Nsouli scholarship

The programme does not only look for top academics as leadership, sport and the arts all count, and financial need is part of the selection process

Mackenzie Mackay balances elite acrobatic gymnastics with school life and credits the scholarship with giving her opportunities she never thought were possible for her

A global scholarship that has transformed the lives of more than 100 students across 20 countries is now accepting applications for 2026.

The funding opportunity hopes to enrol learners from different backgrounds.

Inspired Education Group officially opened applications for its Nsouli Scholars Programme in February 2026. The opportunity gives exceptional young students the chance to access a fully funded premium education. The programme covers students who show promise in academics, leadership, sport or the arts.

The scholarship was founded by Inspired Education Group’s CEO Nadim Nsouli. It has been running since 2022. It is open to students across more than 30 countries where Inspired Education operates premium schools. In South Africa, those schools include Reddam House Constantia in Cape Town and Reddam House Bedfordview in Johannesburg. Candidates need to show real promise in at least one of the programme’s pillars. This will also be combined with strong character and financial need.

What the programme actually looks for

Nsouli said the selection process looks at the full picture. Academic results matter, but so does talent in sport or the arts, and leadership potential. “It is not about selecting those who have had every advantage,” Nsouli said. “It is about identifying those with exceptional potential and the determination to make the most of the opportunity.”

Among the South African recipients are two Reddam House scholars, Zuri Conroy from Cape Town and Mackenzie Mackay from Johannesburg. Both have spoken about how the scholarship has reshaped their lives. Mackay is also an elite acrobatic gymnast who competes internationally. She said, “The scholarship has given me opportunities I never thought possible."

Mackenzie Mackay with Jasmine Caetano, Teacher at Reddam House Bedfordview

Conroy, reflected on what the scholarship’s access and support changed not just her school experience, but also how she sees what is possible for herself.

Zuri Conroy with Zastra Conway-Nunn, Teacher at Reddam House Constantia.

Why South Africa matters to this programme

Nsouli has said he sees significant potential in South Africa, and plans to grow the programme’s local footprint. “South Africa has an extraordinary pool of young talent,” he said. Nsouli add that Reddam House schools show what becomes possible when talent is placed in the right environment. The goal is to bring more high-potential students from diverse backgrounds into the programme.

How to apply

The 2026 Nsouli Scholars Programme is open now. Students are assessed on academics, leadership, sport, performing and creative arts. Financial need is also part of the consideration.

For South African students with the drive and the talent, this is the window. Applications and full information are available at www.inspirededu.com/nsouli-scholars-2026.

