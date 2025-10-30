A young lady told people who how they can get a second chance to do their matric if they qualify

The woman gave others information about a South African government initiative to help people acquire their matric certificates

The content creator posted a TikTok video letting people know that they could redo their matric to find success

A woman posted a TikTok video telling people about the National Department of Basic Education program to help people get their matric as adults. The young lady who got back on the horse after failing maths in matric, shared the useful information in 2025.

The lady told people all about the government program meant to assist adults who still need theirs matric. The TikTok video of the matric exam advice received thousands of likes.

A woman @theshaya1826P posted a TikTok video of her matric certificate plug. She told people who may have failed matric in the past or could not officially register for matric, that they could redo matric with the Second Chance program. The initiative was developed to give a second chance to adults who do not have matric. She explained that the program is entirely free and registration can be at a district office or online using their e-service portal.The Government website details that registration to rewite matric closes on 6 Feberuary 2026.

South Africa excited by second Chance program

Some people were curious about the plug that the woman shared for adults who are in still need of a matric. Online users commented that her video was helpful and others confirmed that the programme helped them secure their matric. Watch the video of the woman sharing the information and read people's comments below:

thabee__ found the clip helpful:

"I want a second chance to re choose my subjects 😔"

shauna_enjy_ vouched for the Second Chance program:

"I've done this I got my matric when I was 24."

koko butter confirmed that the Second Chance prgram worked:

"I did this but I had to do my grade 9 at a night school . Then I went to matric night classes and used my grade 9 to apply to write . You must 21 and over thought."

miss captain 🌸 felt demotivated:

"I sooo want to complete my matric but I am bad at in Afrikaans n math that's the main reason I've never completed it, i have grade 10 n how many years it takes to complete your matric."

adri_nel7 gushed over the helpful video:

"You are an angel. You have no idea what this video means to me. This could be my life changing moment at the age of 43. Thank you."

