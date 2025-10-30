A man posted a video trying to help people during exam season

He posted a video telling people that they can easily process their textbook using AI technology

Many online users found the man's TikTok video to be useful as he went into details about how to study wisely

A TikTok video shows a man sharing his top studying advice. The man plugged people with how they can use AI to their advantage to make studying easier.

The video of the young man's study tips received thousands of likes. People commented on the video and were impressed.

In a video on TikTok by @mackie7000_ the young man told people that they can study everything in their textbook easily using ChatGPT. The man told people that they should get a hold of a PDF textbook for the subject. If they upload it to ChatGPT, the AI program can help to make topics that they are finding difficulty with much easier. He said the AI tool would be effective because ChatGPT will answer questions only using information from the book.

South Africa applauds young man

People expressed their gratitude to the man for sharing the exam season advice. Online users appreciated him for giving them a study hack. TikTok users recommended other AI platforms such as Deepseek and Notebook LM to quickly synthesise a textbook. Many said they were eager to ace their exams with the hack. Watch the video of man sharing his exam tip and read people's comments below:

TK was impresed by the study tip:

"Yohhh I can't believe I only found this now the day before my exam and I'm writing business 😭"

メÇiPHËRメ vouched for the study method :

"😭The distinctions I get everytime cause of Chatgpt 🔥🔥this thing is the best AI ever."

chanceNOTtheRapper69 shared another study strategy:

"Also ask it to generate mock exams for you using maybe the scope or the textbook(pdf version)."

emanuelmntimande added another study tip:

"Guys you don't have to upload the text book in pdf form, just tell chat the full name of the textbook just as you write in your reference list, it will help you."

justdope@ commented:

"Our lecturer even showed us how he sets exams. He put the book and some previous question papers in, and asked it to generate questions.😅😂"

L. shared a different AI for the study tip:

"Notebook LM does this but better."

🥷. appreciated the TikTokker's study advice:

"Tho yho if I had a million I’d give R200, you helped.💗💃🏼"

