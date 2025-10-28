A South African man shared two methods for people to achieve distinctions the way he did for his exam papers

He also emphasised that students need to learn how to answer questions and consider the action words used

Some people appreciated the study tips, while others shared that there would be a struggle applying one of the techniques

A man shared an easy technique he used to achieve A+ grades. Images: @sakhile_m / TikTok, RUT MIIT / Unsplash

After a man named Sakhile was asked how he achieved distinctions and maintained straight A's, he stated that he used simple methods: accessing past papers and revising study guides. He delved further into the technique, which many students appreciated.

On 20 October, 2025, Sakhile advised people online to complete past exam papers under exam conditions, meaning no electronic devices, music, drinks, or snacks. He also mentioned printing the exam paper so that there is no laptop in sight, only the essential stationery.

"Give yourself the exact time you would need during the exam. Do it from start to finish. Don't give yourself extra time, and be strict with your extra time."

Regarding the study guide, Sakhile emphasised that how you answer the question is extremely important to achieve success, mainly focusing on the action words found in each question.

"Depending on which action word they use to ask the question, there's a certain way you are expected to answer. When you mark your paper, be strict with yourself."

He added in his caption:

"Too many people lose marks because they don’t know how to answer. So give yourself a fighting chance and do past papers so you can get used to answering questions."

Sakhile was set on practising on past papers as a way to prepare for exams. Image: Annie Spratt / Unsplash

South Africans react to study methods

Several members of the online community flocked to the comment section to share how difficult they found the method to be and stated how access to past papers would be a challenge.

@portia_mots said to people on the internet:

"I think my problem is that I never give myself enough time to study before an exam or test. So by the time I start, I don’t have enough time to study and do past papers. I need to do better."

@chrisdicaprio2.0 alleged with a laugh:

"Universities are out here gatekeeping past papers."

@mikatekochauke92 shared in the comments:

"Bro, I used that method in high school, and it worked so well, but when I came to varsity, I couldn't even find the correct past papers. I was so confused. Why would they not publish them?"

@tlhorisoseshoma0 wrote to Sakhile:

"My brother, I am a lecturer, and I preach this message over and over again. Yoh."

@charitee05, who had a specific way of hitting the books, told social media users:

"I’m a music lover. Even in an exam room, music plays in my head."

@tesha9110 added under the post:

"This is the key and exactly what I always do for exams, and it works all the time."

@blessingmahlawole, who seemed to be in the field of teaching, remarked:

"I always tell my students this: you identify a problem, then find a solution. Simple."

Watch the TikTok video on Sakhile's account below:

