“God Knows Better”: Woman Pushes On After Failing Matric

People who have written their matric examinations in 2024 are continuing to share their results on social media

One brave woman didn't hesitate to share on TikTok that she failed matric, stating that God knew better

Local users of the social media platform shared words of positivity and encouragement after hearing about the woman's results

A woman remained positive after finding out she failed matric. Images: @the_female_dj

Source: TikTok

More and more people are courageously opening up about their matric results, even when they didn't achieve the outcomes they had hoped for.

One woman shared that she failed matric, but instead of letting it define her, she chose to remain positive and focused on building a brighter future.

Woman shares matric results

A local woman with the TikTok handle @the_female_dj took to her account, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Unfortunately, I didn't pass matric, but God knows better. Isaiah 60:22."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi supports woman

Several people on the social media platform shared comforting words and similar experiences they or someone they knew faced.

Although she didn't get the outcome she expected, the woman received support from internet users. Image: @the_female_dj

Source: TikTok

@mimz95 told the woman:

"I failed matric, but I’m in the UK starting a nursing course. God has got you."

@leshan952 shared in the comment section:

"Failure is a requirement for success."

@f.i.k.i.l.e.k.h.u advised @the_female_dj:

"Don't give up. Situations are not permanent. Try again. May God give you strength on your journey."

A positive @unclegeorge.asfff wrote:

"It’s as simple as rewriting! So proud that you’re still pushing."

@dy8z4j3gcc0b shared their story, commenting:

"It's okay, you will do better next year. I failed matric, went back the following year and did better than those who were laughing and thought my future was gone."

@beautifulmami8 stated their opinion about what the woman should do:

"Don’t rewrite, go repeat your Grade 12. You are still young. You will thank yourself later, lala."

@the_female_dj replied to the TikTokker:

"Unfortunately, I own businesses, and I have to take care of my babies, but I will rewrite at a centre and make it. Thank you."

3 other stories about matric results

South African online users applauded a local man's relentless dedication after he passed matric after failing three times.

While at a petrol station, a girl checked her matric results and discovered she achieved eight distinctions. Mzansi enjoyed the wholesome moment.

Videos of KwaZulu-Natal's national top achiever, Sibusiso Buthelezi, celebrating his success left South Africans beaming with pride.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News