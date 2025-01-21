Global site navigation

Sorry It's Not Promising: Woman Shows Journey of Getting a New Swimming Pool, SA in Disbelief
Sorry It’s Not Promising: Woman Shows Journey of Getting a New Swimming Pool, SA in Disbelief

by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A Phalaborwa girl pulled a hilarious prank on her followers by announcing her family’s new pool on social media
  • The pool reveal footage showed a shallow, walled structure, leaving TikTok users in utter disbelief
  • Thousands of those who were fooled cracked jokes in the comments section about the small pool

A woman announced that her family is getting a pool
A woman trolled her followers with her pool journey.
Lol! Sometimes you gotta confuse the enemy. A young lady from Limpopo decided to troll TikTok users by announcing her pool journey. She posted a video showing the construction progress.

TikTok video gains traction

She gushed in the comments: "Can’t wait to share our journey with you guys." But the structure which looks nothing like an ordinary pool grabbed people's attention.

In less than 24 hours the clip on her TikTok page @motlatsohope hit 430,000 views and 830 shares.

The construction of a cement swimming pool captured.
The construction of a cement swimming pool captured. Image: Stock photo
Standard swimming pool size

The typical pool depth in South Africa averages around 1.5 meters. However, pool depths can vary based on their intended use and specific purposes.

For families with fewer than six members, a pool measuring 3 meters by 6 meters is more suitable. This size accommodates swimming and leisurely relaxation, providing a refreshing way to stay cool.

Watch the video below:

In true Mzansi fashion, hundreds of viewers started roasting it, calling it a fish pond, and jacuzzi. Eventually, the woman confessed to one of the commenters that it was a structure to hold a water tank.

See a few reactions below:

@mambhele posted:

"Bari homemade swimming pool. 💔😭"

@Thiblo asked:

"When will you start digging? 😅"

@MaanoMulaudzi posted:

"I thought it was a stand for a water tank."

@animal_lover256 stated"

"Chomi are you sure you’re not building a fish pond? 🙈"

@Thatohatsi highlighted:

"Your sense of humour is great! 😂😂 She is building a JoJo tank stand for where it will be placed."

@Baphilise. mentioned:

"Sorry it's not promising but let's trust the process. 😭😭😭"

@cphie11 said:

"Looks more like a fish pond my love, but we listen and we don’t judge. Congrats! 🥳"

@5m0k35cr33n added:

"Guys, lona y'all like making us talk unnecessarily. 😭😭😭"

