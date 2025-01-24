One man recently gave a virtual tour on social media of a stunning R28 million mansion in Midrand

The TikTok video gives a close look at the house is situated at the luxury Blue Hills Equestrian Estate

SA netizens who viewed the clip were left in awe, drooling over the stunning interior and exterior designs

An estate agent dropped a video of a multimillion pad at Blue Hills Equestrian Estate in Midrand, Gauteng on TikTok.

Features of luxe home

It showed the 8 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and 4-car garage home. No cap, this house is next-level luxe.

The clip on the TikTok page @sibiyasibiya_ captured the opulent interiors. From spacious living areas to high-end finishes, everything screams elegance.

Bird-eye views of Midrand house

The video also hits hard with aerial shots of the property on the 5000 square metre land. It offered breathtaking views of the neighbourhood.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA netizens are buzzing, dropping hearts and fire emojis all over the clip. Many were left dreaming of owning a property like this.

See some comments below:

@baxxido said:

"When I saw R24 million I knew it had to be Blue Hills Equestrian Estate. 😭 Not even winning the lotto will make you live comfortably there. You need to be some type of a trillionaire. 😅"

@kemet_83 asked:

"How much would it cost to build something like this from scratch?"

@lil_praise2 typed:

"How does one get to this point in life?"

@anti.unruly.behavior mentioned:

"Me looking at R25 million houses so I can buy my home in the next 5 years, yet I have R0.00 in my bank account right now. 😭"

@veessssaa stated:

"Alright I’ll go study."

@un.reach3d joked:

"I would buy this, I just dont' like how the gate opens, to be honest."

@katlehokheswa wrote:

"The song choice just made this hard. 😤 We deserve it all. 💯"

@blacksheepmindset asked:

"Does it come with the car."

