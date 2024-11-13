TikTok users got an exclusive tour of the priciest property in North West packed with high-end features

The video offers Mzansi people a sneak peek inside and outside the breathtaking Harties property worth R30 million

While many gush over the mansion’s chic design, some social media are stunned by the house’s steep price tag

A woman gave a virtual tour of luxe property in the North West. Image: @nakedimproperty

The buzz around a luxe property in Harties’ is real. A TikTok clip reveals North West’s priciest property, and Mzansi is intrigued.

Modern features and luxe design

This lavish home priced at R30 million is more than just a looker, it’s packed with wow-worthy features. The estate agent @nakedimproperty took TikTok users inside this mansion, built on 2,400 square metres.

The home has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a blue-line kitchen, and even a private cinema!

House tour video becomes TikTok hit

It seems Mzansi loves a good virtual home tour. The video got more than 401,000 views and 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is impressed with the mansion’s glam aesthetic. But the hefty price tag? Let’s just say it sparked a whole new convo.

See some comments below:

@mjojojo said:

"When they said blue line kitchen then I knew it was worth R30m."

@_buhletshabalala stated:

"That’s it, I’m going to study. 😭"

@MsMashigo asked:

"Why would one need 8 bathrooms but have 6 bedrooms?"

@Themba_Mr CEO commented:

"R30m for a house in Harties nah. 👎 You can get a better house for R20m in Steyn City."

@Brendylicious wrote:

"I really have an issue with paying R30 million for a house and still have neighbours. 😐 This kinda money should give me a few hectares of land."

@Nolwazi<3 joked:

"I was gonna buy it for real but I don’t like the white flowers on the counter. 💔"

@velasdungeonofdragons asked:

"Who on earth would spend that much to stay in North west?"

@K.R added:

"Dreams only money can buy."

Video of fanciest estate in SA turns heads

