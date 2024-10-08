A video showcasing the stunning Val de Vie Estate has South Africans swooning on social media

Nestled in the breathtaking Cape Winelands, the estate flaunts a range of world-class amenities that have viewers in awe

While many are blown away by its luxurious appeal, others claim that Steyn City in Johannesburg still holds the crown for top-tier living

Visuals of Val de Vie Estate amazed Mzansi. Image: @coolstorybru_/TikTok and Stock photo/Getty

Val de Vie Estate isn't just any neighbourhood; it’s a luxurious community located in the heart of the Cape Winelands.

Val de Vie’s amenities

A TikTok video gave viewers a sweeping aerial view of the estate. It showed a glimpse of the pristine golf course, equestrian club, high-end restaurants, fitness hubs, and scenic hiking trails.

It’s the kind of place that dreams are made of, with natural beauty and amenities fit for the elite.

R120 million SA house

The guy @coolstorybru_ behind the clip didn’t just stop at the landscape. He showed one of the estate's most luxurious homes, an opulent mansion listed for a staggering R120 million.

Watch the video below:

Steyn City fans are not sold

Despite Val de Vie’s allure, the comments section was filled with opinions. While many were left drooling over the estate, some netizens said that Steyn City remains undefeated.

@bizzle said:

"Bro forgot to mention that the largest supercar collection in the southern hemisphere is in Val De Vie Estate."

@Goblin posted:

"I lived in Steyn City there is nothing better worldwide."

@Wendy shared:

"I am living like royalty at Val de Vie. Absolutely stunning!"

@azeegreen wrote:

"Everyone saying Steyn City has never seen Val de vie in real life."

@Josh suggested:

"Bro, check out Waterfall Equestrian Estate in Midrand."

@rumshasiphamandla highlighted:

"The inequality in South Africa is on a another level yoh. 🥺"

@Lisalemontine asked:

"This estate looks gorgeous. However, why are you still living so close to a neighbour after paying so much money? 😭😭"

@jameswyatt345 added:

"Looks beautiful. SA has so much potential. The government keep letting down its people."

