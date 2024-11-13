“Don’t Give Them Ideas”: Prankster’s Fake Nike School Shoes in Video Has Mzansi Parents Worried
- A TikTok video shows a guy with school shoes with the “Nike sole,” leaving many viewers shocked
- The clip, which has 151k views, appears to be a prank that left parents on the platform panicking
- Reactions poured in, with some people freaking out that they'll be under pressure to get the shoes for their kids
TikTok has once again brought the drama! A recent prank shows a guy showing off his school shoes that had the Nike logo inside.
Clever trick or real shoes
The clever clip posted by @ceezy.m_ fooled many South Africans and sparked hilarious reactions on the platform.
It seems the TikTokker carefully placed the Nike insole inside the school shoes. He is heard laughing while fooling his peers.
TikTok video sparks an online debate
The video gained traction and left Mzansi people curious and debating. However, it didn’t take long for some to realise it was just a joke.
Watch the video below:
The savvy Mzansi people who spotted the trick eased the tension in the comments with laughs and jokes.
See a few comments below:
@Dksekind highlighted:
"He took nike inner from da sneakers."
@ToniaStuurman stated:
"That Nike sole is probably very comfortable."
@akgalimapulesetha posted:
"Yhoooooooo kesono ka batswadi Jesus. 😅😂"
@sbosh wrote:
"If a child dose not want to go to school because of these shoes, she he or she does not want to learn."
@MELLOWBLEK mentioned:
"That is you stuffing Nike inner inside the shoe."
@sylvia commented:
"Don't give them ideas, yoh. 🤣😂"
@PertuniaNthunya typed:
"Yoh! Kids will disown grasshoppers. How will we deal with Nike? 😆😅"
@Gorgeousbella joked:
"Bo mini Shebesxit are going to bother us."
@tles123m202#t added:
"Oh my Lord, we are in trouble. 😭😭"
Woman buys Nike on Shein, SA’s unsure
In another article, Briefly News reported that a young lady was unsure whether the sneakers she ordered online were authentic, so she used an app to check them.
After getting her online order, the lady took a video she shared on TikTok. It shows her holding her new white sneakers in one hand and a phone in the other.
