Many South Africans are opting to build stunning homes in villages instead of paying for overpriced houses in the suburbs

Briefly News picked some of the most popular posts of stunning houses built in city outskirts and had netizens awe-struck

These posts have inspired many South Africans and moved other homeowners to share snaps of their own mansions in rural areas

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Many South Africans are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for more open and scenic rural areas when building their forever homes.

Briefly News compiled five photos and posts of village mansions that took Mzansi’s breaths away, proving stiff competition for many urban houses.

When it comes to home building, many South Africans are looking to settle down in the country side nowadays. Image: @kunta_j/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Man shows off homes in Limpopo village

One man wanted to show Mzansi how it is done. He posted snaps of the home he is building in a Limpopo village.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The images show massive double-story houses with stunning modern finishes.

His post has continued to circulate on social media and now more homeowners decided to share photos of their village mansions.

Mzansi excited by stunning mansion built in rural village

Netizens were in disbelief at a stunning house built in a rural area. According to a Twitter user, the house is so big and many can't believe it's located in a village.

@ArchitecturalSA heaped praise on villagers who are building their beautiful houses away from the cities as they develop their countryside areas. The social media account holder has also shared the interior and exterior of the eye-catching mansion.

Local man shows off neat and spacious village home

Online user @Mrd_drops took to social media to share an image of a neatly and beautifully built home situated in a village.

He indicated that he loved village stands because they offer a lot of space.

Stunning homes built in village of Venda

Villages in Venda, Limpopo have some stunning homes. Seeing pictures of the mansions on social media left the comment section buzzing with opinions. Some questioned the land debate after seeing these homes.

Twitter page @AfricaFactsZone shared a couple of pictures showing the big homes that have been built in the area known as Venda in the Limpopo province. Some of these homes look like pictures from a holiday magazine – they are breathtaking!

Beautiful houses in the bush

There is no place like home and social media user @RealMrumaDrive reminded us of this when he took to Twitter to share images of beautiful homes built in Venda, Limpopo. The town is known for its vast land, lush green vegetation, and rich culture.

Woman, 26, admired by South Africans for building own home at young age

In more news about people doing the most with property, Briefly News previously reported on Suzan Adams on Twitter, who at just 26 years old has achieved the most. The young lady is a property owner who stated that the highlight of 2021 was being able to successfully build a home for herself.

Suzan shared that she had to overcome some obstacles throughout the past 12 months but regards her new home as her greatest achievement of the year.

She shared a snap of the building she is working on with a heartwarming caption.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News